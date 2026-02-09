Sadler's Wells March Lineup Includes I'M EVERY WOMAN and More

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sadler's Wells Theatre will present three ballet productions in the month of March. Scottish Ballet's Mary Queen of Scots by choreographer-in-residence Sophie Laplane and co-creator, James Bonas (Thursday 5 - Sunday 8 March), features new music by the team behind Coppélia, performed live by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra. Acclaimed New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck returns with her show Turn It Out with Tiler Peck and Friends (Monday 9 - Saturday 14 March), after its sold-out world premiere in New York and hit season at Sadler's Wells in 2023. Lastly, English National Ballet presents Body and Soul (Thursday 19 - Saturday 28 March), a programme including a new work from Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Crystal Pite and a world premiere by Kameron N. Saunders.

At the Peacock Theatre, multi-platinum selling artist and global icon Chaka Khan is celebrated with the world premiere of musical I'm Every Woman (Thursday 5 – Saturday 28 March). Starring Alexandra Burke in the title role, the production is directed by Racky Plews with choreography by Jade Hackett.

At Sadler's Wells East, Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Russell Maliphant presents three of his powerful solos in triple bill Landscapes (Wednesday 11 – Saturday 14 March), taking to the stage himself as well as performances by Alina Cojocaru and Daniel Proietto. Alexander Whitley Dance Company presents a double bill (Wednesday 18 - Saturday 21 March) including a radical perspective on Stravinsky's masterpiece The Rite of Spring and new work Mirror; both exploring the ongoing tension between human autonomy and AI.

In the Lilian Baylis Studio, interdisciplinary dance company Yewande 103 presents Many Lifetimes (Thursday 26 – Friday 27 March). Alexandrina Yewande Hemsley continues her enquiries into tidal cycles of love, loss and repair, working collaboratively with dancers, musicians and disability access advocates.

Sadler's Wells East is to be the London Hub for Let's Dance! – the UK's national dance movement led by celebrated broadcaster and dance lover Angela Rippon – on Sunday 8 March 2026. That morning Sadler's Wells East will host a full range of its current free dance classes on The Dance Floor. At 10am, children aged 2-4 and their parents or carers can take part in the Family Freestyle workshop. Following on, audiences can learn Lindy Hop with Korantema Anyimadu at 10:45am, Flamenco with Lucia Caruso at 11:30am and Indian Contemporary and Bollywood with Showmi Das at 12:15pm.

Available on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage is another in the Choreographer Conversations series, this time with Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. Cherkaoui reflects on his career which spans almost 30 years and over 50 choreographic pieces.

Available to watch for free here: https://www.sadlerswells.com/digital-stage/choreographer-conversations/sidi-larbi-cherkaoui/