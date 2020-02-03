SURINDER SHINDA Plays One Night Only At Birmingham Hippodrome

This Saturday (8 February), BritAsia TV presents a nostalgic evening with the living legend of Panjabi Folk Music, Surinder Shinda at Birmingham Hippodrome.

Performing alongside the Tru-Skool band, Surinder Shinda will perform his classic hits from yesteryear as heard in their original form.

Many months of preparation have gone into perfecting the original sound in order to produce something very special for fans of the authentic Panjabi Folk sound.

Tru-Skool, Producer & Musician, said: "Artists like Surinder Shinda, Kuldip Manak and Charanjit Ahuja have had the biggest impact on Panjabi music in all of its history- the material they produced in the EMI/HMV era represents the essence of Panjabi music and culture and is not only the foundation, but also a master class of how it's supposed to sound and be presented.

"To have Surinder Shinda for one night only performing his evergreen music from the golden era is something special. BritAsia TV have taken a massive step by organising an event to this scale/standard as their aim is to create balance within the scene - where the audience can now experience real traditional music as well as today's commercial sounds. Our aim as a band is to deliver a performance that showcases Surinder Shinda's classics as accurately as possible to the highest standard achievable. If you are a fan of Panjabi music, then this is one show you do not want to miss."

Tony Shergill, CEO of BritAsia TV, added: "We are proud to be working with the iconic Birmingham Hippodrome for this event. Following the success of our previous award shows in London, it was important to bring a BritAsia TV event back to Birmingham. It is great to be able to celebrate a living legend of Panjabi folk music, at an equally iconic venue. Many artists have grown up listening to Surinder Shinda, and so it is very exciting to commemorate all that he has done for the Panjabi music industry."



Live in Effect - Surinder Shinda ft. the Tru-Skool Live Band plays at Birmingham Hippodrome on Saturday 8 February. To book visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000 (4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge).





