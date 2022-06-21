STRICTLY COME DANCING Waltzes Into Wolverhampton This Week

Strictly Come Dancing comes to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre this week in a brand new Strictly show, STRICTLY PRESENTS - KEEEEP DANCING! on Sunday 26 June 2022.

This spectacular new show will feature Strictly 2020 finalist and EastEnders star Maisie Smith, together with Strictly 2021 semi-finalist and CBBC presenter Rhys Stephenson. They will be joined by the incredible Strictly professional dancers Neil Jones, Cameron Lombard, Jowita Przystal and Nancy Xu. And, as an extra special treat for Strictly fans, live music will be performed by The Wanted's Max George, who competed in the 2020 series of the smash hit BBC One show.

Maisie Smith says: "I'm very excited to continue my Strictly journey once more. Especially as this show will be very different from the arena tour. And to be giving audiences a unique glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes at the Strictly TV show is a real treat."

Rhys Stephenson says: "I have absolutely loved every moment of my Strictly experience so far, so I'm thrilled to be appearing in Strictly Presents. I can't wait to dance again and give fans an insight into my dancing journey on the show."

Max George says: "I can't wait to tour with Strictly again, as I had such a blast on the arena tour. Although this time I'll mainly be singing, I'm sure it won't take too much to get me back on the dancefloor every night! See you there."

STRICTLY PRESENTS - KEEEP DANCING! will give audiences a chance to go behind the glitterball and into the wonderful sparkly world of Strictly - with the celebrities and professional dancers giving a unique insight into the TV show via stunning choreography and fascinating storytelling.

The celebrities who compete on the TV show are all very used to being in the limelight and come from many different worlds - acting, presenting, sport and singing - but nothing quite prepares them for entering the glittery Strictly bubble. Fans will hear some of their fascinating stories as they relive their amazing experiences on the TV show.

The Strictly professional dancers have become a fixture in our living rooms on Saturday nights and we love to watch how competitive they are. But the competition in the professional dancing world from which they herald is even fiercer. The Strictly Pros - all of them champions - will give you a taste of their worlds.

STRICTLY PRESENTS audiences will also find out how it really feels to be in the dreaded dance off; just how long it takes to create the incredible dance routines - from the first day of learning the choreography, right through to the TV show performance, and how the amazing 'theme weeks' are produced, as the celebrities and pros recreate some of their favourite moments from the movies, musicals and Halloween weeks.

STRICTLY PRESENTS - KEEEP DANCING! will take you into the Strictly ballroom and beyond with incredible dances, group routines, songs and stories. The show will be directed and choreographed by former Strictly professional dancer Trent Whiddon and his wife and dance partner Gordana Grandosek.

Tickets are on sale now at grandtheatre.co.uk.