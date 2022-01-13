STILL LIFE Will Be Performed Site Specific In The Waterwheel Bar At The Mill At Sonning

An immersive theatrical event comes to The Mill at Sonning's Waterwheel Bar.

The bar is to be transformed into the refreshment room at Milford Junction railway station. The year is 1936. The play is STILL LIFE, that poignant and romantic tale of forbidden love written by Noël Coward, the inspiration for David Lean's classic film BRIEF ENCOUNTER.

Surely one of the most haunting love stories ever told about the secret love affair between suburban housewife Laura Jesson and an idealistic doctor, Alex Harvey, who, after a brief encounter, meet at the station cafe over the course of several weeks.

The audience will sit at tables in the bar as if they are actually in the railway station itself, with live music and steam train effects to add atmosphere. And waiters and waitresses dressed in period clothes.

Audience members can have lunch, supper or afternoon cream tea or just a cup of coffee with a Bath Bun, and while finishing your repast the play will begin right there amongst you.

'Still Life' will run 20 January - 29 January.

Cast:

Alasdair Craig (Alex Harvey) His West End roles include 'War Horse' (National Theatre/West End), 'Not About Heroes' (Trafalgar Studios) and 'A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM and THE COMEDY OF ERRORS (Propellor/ UK & International Tour).

Rachel Pickup (Laura Jesson) Her West End roles include 'The 39 Steps' (Criterion Theatre), and she played Portia in 'The Merchant Of Venice' at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, opposite Jonathan Pryce.

Elizabeth Elvin (Myrtle) Her West End credits include 'The Mousetrap' (St Martin's Theatre), 'The Bells' (Lyceum Theatre), 'Hello, Dolly!', (Prince of Wales), and 'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum' with legendary Frankie Howerd (Piccadilly Theatre).

Antony Jardine (Albert, Stanley, Bill, Johnnie) His credits include 'The Secret Garden' (York Theatre Royal & Theatre by The Lake Keswick), 'Extra Yarn (The Orange Tree Theatre), 'Pocket Dream' Propeller Theatre Co, directed by Edward Hall.

Emily Panes (Beryl, Mildred, Dolly, Young Man) Emily has just finished playing Anastasia in The Brothers Grimm present: 'Cinderella' at The Barn, Cirencester.

Box Office: 0118 969 8000

www.millatsonning.com