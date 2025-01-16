SPITFIRE GIRLS UK Tour Reveals Full Cast and Publication of Playtext

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Full casting has been announced for the UK tour of Spitfire Girls, a new play by Katherine Senior which will premiere at MAST Mayflower Studios, Southampton on Thursday 20 March 2025 before playing a further nine theatres around the country.

Laura Matthews (One Man, Two Guvnors and London Assurance (National Theatre), Pride (Proud Films) will play ‘Dotty' and Katherine Senior (The Rivals, Look Back in Anger, Travels with my Aunt all UK Tours) and Rosalind Steele (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (West End), The Provoked Wife and Venice Preserved (Royal Shakespeare Company); Shakespeare in Love (Bath Theatre Royal and Tour) will share the role of ‘Bett'.

The cast will also feature Kirsty Cox (Our Church (The Watermill Theatre), The Odyssey and Medusa (Bristol Old Vic), as ‘Joy', Jack Hulland (Travels With My Aunt, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Look Back in Anger (Creative Cow/UK Tours), The Adventures of a Bear called Paddington (Upstage Productions/UK Tour), as ‘Dad/Frank' and Samuel Tracey (LIVES (Lowry Theatre) The Gruffalo's Child (West End/National Tour), Billy Goats Gruff (Unicorn Theatre) as ‘Tom/Jimmy'.

Spitfire Girls is inspired by the extraordinary true stories of the women who dared to fly during WWII and the incredible bond that tied them together. Funny and heart-warming, this is an untold story of strength, courage and loss. But above all else, hope.

Marking the 80th Anniversary year of the end of World War II, the production has been developed with support from The National Theatre Generate Programme.

Presented by Tilted Wig and MAST Mayflower Studios and directed by Seán Aydon with design by Sarah Beaton, the Spitfire Girls team is proud to be working with the Royal British Legion.

The playtext of Spitfire Girls will be published by Concord Theatricals for their Samuel French Imprint and available to purchase from March 2025.

New Year's Eve, 1959. Decades after answering the call, two women separated by the war meet again as the rain hammers down on the windows of The Spitfire pub.

As we hear their story, we're transported back to a time when female pioneers defied expectations and soared through the skies.

Recommended age 10+. The production will have lighting by Peter Small and original music composed by Eamonn O'Dwyer.

Tour Dates

20 - 22 March MAST Mayflower Southampton

25 - 29 March Theatre by the Lake Keswick

1 – 5 April New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich

8 – 12 April Derby Theatre

15-19 April Devonshire Park Theatre Eastbourne

23 – 26 April Shakespeare North Playhouse

6-10 May The Dukes Lancaster

14-17 May Chipping Norton Theatre

20 – 24 May Malvern Theatres

27 May – 31 May Darlington Hippodrome

