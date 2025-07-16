SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Live In Concert Will Be Performed By The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spider-Man: No Way Home, one of the most successful Super Hero films of all time, will be presented live in concert for a world premiere performance at London's Royal Albert Hall this year, in what will be the ultimate experience for Spider-Man fans.

Taking place on Friday 14 November 2025, the box office smash hit will have its incredible score performed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra live to picture on a huge HD screen, bringing all of the wall-crawling action to life as never before.

The music for Spider-Man: No Way Home was composed by Academy Award-winner Michael Giacchino (Up, 2010), one of the most celebrated film composers working today. Giacchino has crafted the scores for all three of the recent live action Spider-Man films, creating a bold, emotionally rich musical identity for the beloved web-slinger.

Michael Giacchino said, “It has been such an honour and a joy to have written the music for the recent Spider-Man trilogy. I have been drawn to Peter Parker since I was a kid - who can't relate to the awkward teenager who sails headlong into danger without thinking anything through? I have loved how his story has unfolded - Peter has gone from a high school student with all the angst we remember from our own youth (while also battling super villains!) into a confident young adult who truly understands the weight of his great responsibility. That musical arc, from plucky and clumsy to genuinely heroic, has been a rewarding creative experience.

I'm absolutely thrilled that audiences will now be able to experience 'No Way Home' with a full orchestra, listening to talented musicians who make the black dots I write on paper come alive - and there is no better venue to have its premiere than the Royal Albert Hall.”

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall, said, “Spider-Man is one of the most beloved Super Hero stories of all, so we're delighted to be bringing it to the Films in Concert format for the first time, in what we're sure will be a huge treat for UK fans”

Senbla the producer of the live concert experience said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to bring this incredible film in concert experience to the Royal Albert Hall for the World Premiere.

To hear this fantastic score by the incomparable Michael Giacchino as it accompanies this triumphant film is going to be a real treat and unmissable for Spider-Man fans.”

Released in 2021, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man Super Hero film from Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, starring Tom Holland, who plays the role of high-schooler Peter Parker and his alias, Spider-Man. It became a global box office phenomenon earning over $1.92 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing Spider-Man film of all time, Sony Pictures' top-grossing film and ranks as the seventh highest-grossing film in cinematic history. The film also earned critical acclaim, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects, cementing its place as both a box office triumph and a fan-favourite.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange's help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future but the future of the Multiverse.

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei, Spider-Man: Now Way Home was directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris Mckenna & Erik Sommers. Based on the MARVEL Comic Book by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, the film was produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, JoAnn Perritano, Rachel O'Connor, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach served as executive producers.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Live in Concert is the ultimate experience for Spider-Man fans of all ages — and, of course, all true believers.

The premiere at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall comes ahead of a full tour which is to be announced.