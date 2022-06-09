SPID Premieres THE STORY OF FIRES AND FLOODS to Celebrate Grenfell's Fifth Anniversary

To commemorate Grenfell's fifth anniversary this June, SPID (Social Progressive Interconnected Diverse) premiers The Story of Fires and Floods on their nearby estate of Kensal House. The interactive speech is the third in the award winning trilogy The Burning Tower and Smile!, both published by Bloomsbury. It features local residents affected by the fire- including Sophia Ollivierre (SPID Vice Chair, adult, displaced by Grenfell), Taevian Ollivierre (aged 12, displaced by Grenfell), and Safiye Dizdar (aged 14, North Kensington resident). Voices were recorded at nearby Kids on The Green. This inspiring film of rehearsals captures the show's spirit of solidarity.

SPID Theatre

Kensal House, Ladbroke Grove W10 5BQ

Performances run June 11-24, 2022.

Suitable for age 11 and over

Running time 50 mins including performances, Q and A and mediation on social change

Book from The Playground Theatre / 0208 960 0110

.A £15 donation to Grenfell United is encouraged.

Those affected can use GRENFELL5 to book for free.

On June 14th SPID will also be performing extracts that respond to Grenfell at The Wall of Truth

SPID Theatre's £2.6m refurbishment

The Story of Fires and Floods tells the tale of SPID's £2.6m refurbishment of North Kensington's dilapidated Kensal House Community Rooms, scheduled to start June 27. But the public funding is contingent on RBKC acting now to stop the floods to the Grade II* listed building from above. For the past 16 years SPID has suffered sewage water floods which continue to damage the entire historic estate, as shown in The History of Neglect Part II . The film, which features within the performance, turns the spotlight on Kensal's ancient blocked stack pipes and drains filled with rats and debris. Sign the petition to ensure the landlord SPID shares with Grenfell finally fulfils their statutory duty and greenlights a lift and sloping corridor, increased green space, reinstated windows and heritage features, improved bin store hygiene, equipment and free activities.