SOUL TRAIN Steams Into Liverpool This Week

SOUL TRAIN steams into Liverpool's Epstein Theatre at 7.30pm this Friday 17th January 2020, to kick off its UK tour with a fine feast of soulful gems for fans of classic 60s and 70s music.



Harking back to the wonderful days when the dance floor was king, SOUL TRAIN features a fantastic evening of 60s and 70s soul classics from the early days of Tamla Motown, Stax and Atlantic records, right though to the disco years and beyond (so make sure to dig out those flairs!)



Featured in this feel-good show are classic hit songs by Stevie Wonder, Isley Brothers, Supremes, Gladys Knight, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Donna Summer, Candi Staton, Whitney Houston and many more great artists that still keep us singing and dancing.



Show producer and performer Wayne Kennedy has sold well over one million concert tickets for his theatre shows.

Josh Rowe, Assistant Manager for The Epstein Theatre said: "We are delighted to welcome Soul Train to The Epstein Theatre this week and what better place to begin a UK tour than Liverpool? This show is filled with classic hits. It's the perfect way to beat those post-festive blues and kick-start your year with Great Performances, wonderful music and a fun night out."

For further details of the Soul Train tour, visit www.soultrain.org.uk

LISTING INFORMATION

SOUL TRAIN

Date: Friday 17 January 2020

Time: 7:30pm

Tickets: From £21

To book tickets please call 0844 888 4411* or go online at www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk * or in person at The Epstein Theatre Box Office from 12pm - 6pm Monday - Saturday.

*Subject to booking fee. All prices include a £1 per ticket venue restoration levy





