SOMETHING ABOUT SIMON Returns To Liverpool As Part Of A Spring Tour

A new stage show celebrating the life and music of American singer songwriter Paul Simon has announced tour dates for 2020 following a number of successful runs in the UK and the States. The show returns to Liverpool, the city where the shows journey began, at the Epstein Theatre on Saturday 22nd February.

Something About Simon - The Paul Simon Story has won critical acclaim on home soil and overseas, and now the team behind the one-man show are taking the show on the road again.

The show has been created by Liverpool singer songwriter Gary Edward Jones, along with Bill Elms and Jon Fellowes, who have spent three years crafting the production, which Gary describes as a "real labour of love".

The success story for Something About Simon first began when the show was premiered in Liverpool, where it enjoyed a successful two-night pilot run at the Epstein Theatre in Autumn 2018. The show received 5-star reviews, wowing audiences and critics alike - and the team are delighted to be heading back to the very same venue as part of the new tour.

Gary Edward Jones has spent countless hours researching the musical legend and studying his lyrics, music and life to gain a real insight into the man behind the music. A natural storyteller, Gary tells the unique story of one of his idols, combining visuals, stage design, storytelling and, of course, that iconic music and incredible songs.

Weaving together songs and stories that cross the Atlantic from New Jersey to the North West of England, Gary traces the sometimes-poignant moments in Paul Simon's life and career that occasionally mirror his own - all delivered perfectly with his warm Liverpudlian charm and charisma.

Music highlights include classic ballads like The Sound of Silence, America, Kathy's Song and Bridge Over Troubled Waters, to the more upbeat Me And Julio, 50 Ways To Leave Your Lover and Wristband.

With a heritage of half Maltese and half Liverpudlian, Gary's musical journey began aged just 11 when he picked up his brother's guitar. And he's never looked back. Whilst studying woodcarving and cabinet making at college, he still pursued his love of music and began to find his own style, inspired by early Motown, blues and folk.

Following the warm welcome and success in Liverpool, Edinburgh Fringe 2019 beckoned. The production captured the hearts of audiences and critics and, during its run in Edinburgh, Something About Simon was specially selected to play in a New York showcase with a chance to win a NYC residency.

Hand-picked as one of the best shows from the Edinburgh Festival 2019, in November the production headed to New York to play in the Fringe Encore Series at SoHo Playhouse, where it played six sell-out performances. This opportunity gave the show and its creative team the opportunity to perform on an international platform alongside the very best festival acts from across the world.

Something About Simon is brought to audiences by producers Bill Elms, Jon Fellowes and Gary Edward Jones of Something About Productions, with artistic direction by Gareth Tudor Price.

Gary Edward Jones commented: "After a sell-out run at the SoHo Playhouse in New York, we're excited to be back on home soil to tour the full stage version of Something About Simon. It's been an incredible two years since we first premiered the show in Liverpool - and we're taking absolutely nothing for granted. The show has been given such a warm welcome that it's such a joy to step onto stage and tell Paul Simon's story through dialogue and song. It's a real honour, privilege and honour to have the opportunity to do so. I am excited to return back to the Epstein Theatre, the venue were this wonderful journey began"

Paul Simon is a name that has cemented itself into the "hearts and bones" of audiences all over the world, resulting in a phenomenal career that has spanned more than seven decades. And now a new show is shining the spotlight on the illustrious career of a music icon. He began his career as one half of globally successful duo Simon and Garfunkel. He has gone on to enjoy an incredible solo career, which includes 13 multi-million selling albums and 16 Grammys among countless other awards and accolades.

Something About Simon is not a tribute show as we know it. It is one musician authentically honouring the music of another, utilising all the tools at his disposal.

EPSTEIN THEATRE

Hanover Street, Liverpool

Saturday 22 February 2020

ONLINE: www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk/events/something-about-simon-the-paul-simon-story/

PHONE: 0844 888 4411





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You