SOMETHING ABOUT LENNON UK Tour Begins This Month

The life and work of legendary Liverpool musician and peace campaigner John Lennon is being celebrated in a new live stage show which embarks on a major UK tour this month.
Something About Lennon – The John Lennon Story comes from the same team behind the acclaimed shows Something About George, which salutes the talent of the late George Harrison, and Something About Simon which showcases the music of singer-songwriting genius Paul Simon.
The show is set to open its inaugural tour at Wrexham’s William Aston Hall on Monday 19 May and will then go on to play at 25 locations across the country including Dundee, Southport, Birmingham, Hull, Hexham, Blackpool, Coventry, Peterborough, Swindon and Wakefield.
The tour ends at Liverpool’s Epstein Theatre on Sunday 6 July.
West End performer and musician Daniel Taylor fronts the production’s band of five and tells the fascinating story of Lennon along with performing his best-known, best-loved hits. The band are Joe Smithson (MD, Guitar and Vocals), Callum Macmillan (Percussion/Drums), Jesse Eigen (Bass Guitar and Vocals) and James Breckon (Keyboard and Vocals).
Weaving together songs and stories, Something About Lennon is not a tribute show as we know it, but rather one musician authentically telling the tale and honouring the music of another in a story that will reveal a life that wasn’t always filled with peace and love.
A tale of controversy, genius, politics and protest, Something About Lennon charts John’s life from the breakup of the Beatles at the end of the 1960s to his shocking murder in New York in December 1980 and features an irresistible soundtrack of incredible songs including Woman, Instant Karma and Imagine – although of course the story wouldn’t be complete without a few of those Fab Four classics along the way too.
Something About Lennon is brought to audiences by producers Bill Elms, Jon Fellowes and Gary Edward Jones of Something About Productions.
The Beatles Story is on board as a production partner.
Daniel Taylor trained at Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London and is an actor, producer, and director. He has previously played John Lennon in the award-winning Lennon Through a Glass Onion and is also known from his many years in Blood Brothers, along with The Very Best of Tommy Cooper, Twopence to Cross The Mersey and most recently in By The Waters Of Liverpool. He also played Peter Quince in A Midsummer Night’s Dream in New York’s Central Park.
Daniel Taylor says: “It’s lovely as a performer and actor to have people put so much trust in you to tell such an incredible story, and to celebrate someone as unique and timeless as John Lennon.
“And of course there are all those brilliant songs which have formed the soundtrack to so many people’s lives, and which will be performed live with a brilliant band of musicians.
“I’m very proud of what we’ve created, and I can’t wait to get out there on tour now and share Lennon’s story with audiences right across the UK.”
And co-producer Bill Elms adds: “The response since we announced Something About Lennon has been incredible.
“The production explores Lennon’s life and work in the 1970s, a time of seismic change for him but also an incredibly creative period which was cut cruelly and tragically short on a December evening in New York City.
“The word icon can sometimes be overused, but if anyone deserves the title, it’s John Lennon. Daniel Taylor and the rest of the band have been working hard in the rehearsal room to create a fitting celebration of an extraordinary man’s life and music, and I know audiences are going to absolutely love it.”
Tour Dates
WILLIAM ASTON HALL
Mold Road, Wrexham, LL11 2AW
19 May 2025
https://williamastonwrexham.com/
WEBSTER MEMORIAL THEATRE
High Street, Arbroath, DD11 1AW
20 May 2025
https://angusalive.scot/theatres-venues/our-venues/webster-memorial-theatre/
AIRDRIE TOWN HALL
Stirling Street, Airdrie, ML6 0AS
21 May 2025
https://www.culturenl.co.uk/entertainment/airdrie-town-hall/
WHITEHALL THEATRE
Bellfield Street, Dundee, DD1 5JA
22 May 2025
THE CORO
County Square, Ulverston, LA12 7LZ
23 May 2025
THEATRE ROYAL ST HELENS
Corporation Street, St Helens, WA10 1LQ
27 May 2025
https://www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com/
FLORAL PAVILION
Marine Promenade, New Brighton, CH45 2JS
28 May 2025
https://www.floralpavilion.com/
THE ATKINSON
Lord Street, Southport, PR8 1DB
31 May 2025
https://www.theatkinson.co.uk/
CREWE LYCEUM
Heath Street, Crewe, CW1 2DA
1 June 2025
https://trafalgartickets.com/lyceum-theatre-crewe/en-GB
CRESCENT THEATRE
Sheepcote Street, Birmingham, B16 8AE
4 June 2025
https://www.crescent-theatre.co.uk/
PRINCESS ALEXANDRA AUDITORIUM
Yarm School, Yarm, Stockton-on-Tees, TS15 9EJ
6 June 2025
HULL TRUCK THEATRE
50 Ferensway, Hull, HU2 8LB
7 June 2025
CHELTENHAM TOWN HALL
Imperial Square, Cheltenham, LS1 6LW
10 June 2025
https://cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk/
BLACKBURN EMPIRE
Aqueduct Road, Blackburn, BB2 4HT
12 June 2025
CITY VARIETIES MUSIC HALL
Swan Street, Leeds, GL50 1QA
13 June 2025
https://leedsheritagetheatres.com/
ALNWICK PLAYHOUSE
Bondgate Without, Alnwick, NE66 1PQ
14 June 2025
https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/
QUEENS HALL ARTS CENTRE
Beaumont Street, Hexham, NE46 3LS
15 June 2025
BLACKPOOL GRAND THEATRE
33 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HT
18 June 2025
https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/
THE ALBANY THEATRE
Albany Road, Coventry, CV5 6JQ
19 June 2025
https://www.albanytheatre.co.uk/whats-on/
THEATRE SEVERN
Frankwell, Shrewsbury, SY3 8FT
20 June 2025
https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/
WYVERN THEATRE
Theatre Square, Swindon, SN1 1QN
24 June 2025
https://trafalgartickets.com/wyvern-theatre-swindon/en-GB
NEW THEATRE
46 Broadway, Peterborough, PE1 1RS
25 June 2025
https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/
WATERSIDE ARTS
1 Waterside, Sale, M33 7ZF
26 June 2025
NEW THEATRE ROYAL
Clasketgate, Lincoln, LN2 1JJ
4 July 2025
https://www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk/
THEATRE ROYAL WAKEFIELD
Drury Lane, Wakefield, WF1 2TE
5 July 2025
https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/
EPSTEIN THEATRE
85 Hanover Street, Liverpool, L1 3DZ
6 July 2025
https://www.epsteintheatre.com/
