SOMETHING ABOUT LENNON UK Tour Begins This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The life and work of legendary Liverpool musician and peace campaigner John Lennon is being celebrated in a new live stage show which embarks on a major UK tour this month.

Something About Lennon – The John Lennon Story comes from the same team behind the acclaimed shows Something About George, which salutes the talent of the late George Harrison, and Something About Simon which showcases the music of singer-songwriting genius Paul Simon.

The show is set to open its inaugural tour at Wrexham’s William Aston Hall on Monday 19 May and will then go on to play at 25 locations across the country including Dundee, Southport, Birmingham, Hull, Hexham, Blackpool, Coventry, Peterborough, Swindon and Wakefield.

The tour ends at Liverpool’s Epstein Theatre on Sunday 6 July.

West End performer and musician Daniel Taylor fronts the production’s band of five and tells the fascinating story of Lennon along with performing his best-known, best-loved hits. The band are Joe Smithson (MD, Guitar and Vocals), Callum Macmillan (Percussion/Drums), Jesse Eigen (Bass Guitar and Vocals) and James Breckon (Keyboard and Vocals).

Weaving together songs and stories, Something About Lennon is not a tribute show as we know it, but rather one musician authentically telling the tale and honouring the music of another in a story that will reveal a life that wasn’t always filled with peace and love.

A tale of controversy, genius, politics and protest, Something About Lennon charts John’s life from the breakup of the Beatles at the end of the 1960s to his shocking murder in New York in December 1980 and features an irresistible soundtrack of incredible songs including Woman, Instant Karma and Imagine – although of course the story wouldn’t be complete without a few of those Fab Four classics along the way too.

Something About Lennon is brought to audiences by producers Bill Elms, Jon Fellowes and Gary Edward Jones of Something About Productions.

The Beatles Story is on board as a production partner.

Daniel Taylor trained at Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London and is an actor, producer, and director. He has previously played John Lennon in the award-winning Lennon Through a Glass Onion and is also known from his many years in Blood Brothers, along with The Very Best of Tommy Cooper, Twopence to Cross The Mersey and most recently in By The Waters Of Liverpool. He also played Peter Quince in A Midsummer Night’s Dream in New York’s Central Park.

Daniel Taylor says: “It’s lovely as a performer and actor to have people put so much trust in you to tell such an incredible story, and to celebrate someone as unique and timeless as John Lennon.

“And of course there are all those brilliant songs which have formed the soundtrack to so many people’s lives, and which will be performed live with a brilliant band of musicians.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve created, and I can’t wait to get out there on tour now and share Lennon’s story with audiences right across the UK.”

And co-producer Bill Elms adds: “The response since we announced Something About Lennon has been incredible.

“The production explores Lennon’s life and work in the 1970s, a time of seismic change for him but also an incredibly creative period which was cut cruelly and tragically short on a December evening in New York City.

“The word icon can sometimes be overused, but if anyone deserves the title, it’s John Lennon. Daniel Taylor and the rest of the band have been working hard in the rehearsal room to create a fitting celebration of an extraordinary man’s life and music, and I know audiences are going to absolutely love it.”

Tour Dates

WILLIAM ASTON HALL

Mold Road, Wrexham, LL11 2AW

19 May 2025

https://williamastonwrexham.com/

WEBSTER MEMORIAL THEATRE

High Street, Arbroath, DD11 1AW

20 May 2025

https://angusalive.scot/theatres-venues/our-venues/webster-memorial-theatre/

AIRDRIE TOWN HALL

Stirling Street, Airdrie, ML6 0AS

21 May 2025

https://www.culturenl.co.uk/entertainment/airdrie-town-hall/

WHITEHALL THEATRE

Bellfield Street, Dundee, DD1 5JA

22 May 2025

https://whitehalltheatre.com/

THE CORO

County Square, Ulverston, LA12 7LZ

23 May 2025

https://www.thecoro.co.uk/

THEATRE ROYAL ST HELENS

Corporation Street, St Helens, WA10 1LQ

27 May 2025

https://www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com/

FLORAL PAVILION

Marine Promenade, New Brighton, CH45 2JS

28 May 2025

https://www.floralpavilion.com/

THE ATKINSON

Lord Street, Southport, PR8 1DB

31 May 2025

https://www.theatkinson.co.uk/

CREWE LYCEUM

Heath Street, Crewe, CW1 2DA

1 June 2025

https://trafalgartickets.com/lyceum-theatre-crewe/en-GB

CRESCENT THEATRE

Sheepcote Street, Birmingham, B16 8AE

4 June 2025

https://www.crescent-theatre.co.uk/

PRINCESS ALEXANDRA AUDITORIUM

Yarm School, Yarm, Stockton-on-Tees, TS15 9EJ

6 June 2025

https://www.thepaaonline.org/

HULL TRUCK THEATRE

50 Ferensway, Hull, HU2 8LB

7 June 2025

https://www.hulltruck.co.uk/

CHELTENHAM TOWN HALL

Imperial Square, Cheltenham, LS1 6LW

10 June 2025

https://cheltenhamtownhall.org.uk/

BLACKBURN EMPIRE

Aqueduct Road, Blackburn, BB2 4HT

12 June 2025

https://blackburnempire.com/

CITY VARIETIES MUSIC HALL

Swan Street, Leeds, GL50 1QA

13 June 2025

https://leedsheritagetheatres.com/

ALNWICK PLAYHOUSE

Bondgate Without, Alnwick, NE66 1PQ

14 June 2025

https://alnwickplayhouse.co.uk/

QUEENS HALL ARTS CENTRE

Beaumont Street, Hexham, NE46 3LS

15 June 2025

https://www.queenshall.co.uk/

BLACKPOOL GRAND THEATRE

33 Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 1HT

18 June 2025

https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/

THE ALBANY THEATRE

Albany Road, Coventry, CV5 6JQ

19 June 2025

https://www.albanytheatre.co.uk/whats-on/

THEATRE SEVERN

Frankwell, Shrewsbury, SY3 8FT

20 June 2025

https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/

WYVERN THEATRE

Theatre Square, Swindon, SN1 1QN

24 June 2025

https://trafalgartickets.com/wyvern-theatre-swindon/en-GB

NEW THEATRE

46 Broadway, Peterborough, PE1 1RS

25 June 2025

https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/

WATERSIDE ARTS

1 Waterside, Sale, M33 7ZF

26 June 2025

https://watersidearts.org/

NEW THEATRE ROYAL

Clasketgate, Lincoln, LN2 1JJ

4 July 2025

https://www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk/

THEATRE ROYAL WAKEFIELD

Drury Lane, Wakefield, WF1 2TE

5 July 2025

https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/

EPSTEIN THEATRE

85 Hanover Street, Liverpool, L1 3DZ

6 July 2025

https://www.epsteintheatre.com/

Comments