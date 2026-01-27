SOLT & UK Theatre React to London Nightlife Taskforce Report

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SOLT & UK Theatre have released a statement, commenting on the London Nightlight Taskforce’s new independent report. SOLT & UK Theatre Co-CEO Claire Walker said:

“Late night shows and performances are integral to the culture of a vibrant and exciting city. We welcome the launch of the London Nightlife Taskforce’s report and the commitment to tackle some of the challenges currently facing our nightlife economy.

“The report’s emphasis on the importance of reliable nighttime transport infrastructure is particularly welcome. Longer operating hours for the London Underground would ensure that both audiences and theatre workers are safer traveling home after a show.

“We are pleased that the Taskforce have looked at how safety risks could be mitigated through collaboration and harm reduction. The West End is often visitors’ first impression of our city, and it is crucial that Londoners and visitors feel safe coming into and travelling around the capital 24 hours a day.

“The theatre sector stands ready to work closely with the Taskforce to help enable our nighttime economy to flourish so that we can continue to support London’s growth and its reputation as a global city.”