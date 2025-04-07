SNAP! By David O'Brien and Directed By Jack Storm Will Premiere at King's Head Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SNAP! A New Musical, with Book, Music & Lyrics by David O'Brien, directed by Jack Storm, will play at King's Head Theatre in the main auditorium from 3rd -25th May with a press performance on 8th May at 9pm.

One snap can capture a moment… or change everything.

In this bold and captivating new musical, the glamorous yet cut throat world of photography becomes the backdrop for a tangled web of ambition, passion, and deception.

When renowned photographer Max lands a major campaign, he pulls his assistant Sheila and an unsuspecting young model, Tom, into a high-stakes game of manipulation. Meanwhile, Tom's girlfriend Angela is left questioning everything when a single text threatens to tear their relationship apart...

As emotions blur and secrets come into focus, SNAP! takes audiences on a stylish, sharp-witted journey through love, betrayal, and the power of the perfect image.

Featuring an electrifying original score and razor-sharp storytelling, this thrilling musical will have you questioning - are we ever really in control of our own narrative?



Cast to be announced.

Creative team:

Director - Jack Storm

Musical Director - Ian Duguid

Sound Designer - Richard Carter

Producer - Alistair Lindsay Entertainment

Comments