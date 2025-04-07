News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SNAP! By David O'Brien and Directed By Jack Storm Will Premiere at King's Head Theatre

Performances run 3rd -25th May.

SNAP! A New Musical, with Book, Music & Lyrics by David O'Brien, directed  by Jack Storm, will play at King's Head Theatre in the main auditorium from 3rd -25th May with a press performance on 8th May  at 9pm.

One snap can capture a moment… or change everything.

In this bold and captivating new musical, the glamorous yet cut throat world of photography becomes the backdrop for a tangled web of ambition, passion, and deception.

When renowned photographer Max lands a major campaign, he pulls his assistant Sheila and an unsuspecting young model, Tom, into a high-stakes game of manipulation. Meanwhile, Tom's girlfriend Angela is left questioning everything when a single text threatens to tear their relationship apart...

As emotions blur and secrets come into focus, SNAP! takes audiences on a stylish, sharp-witted journey through love, betrayal, and the power of the perfect image.

Featuring an electrifying original score and razor-sharp storytelling, this thrilling musical will have you questioning - are we ever really in control of our own narrative?

Cast to be announced.

Creative team:

Director - Jack Storm

Musical Director - Ian Duguid

Sound Designer - Richard Carter

Producer - Alistair Lindsay Entertainment



