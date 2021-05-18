SIX's Grace Mouat Will Star in FROM HERE at Chiswick Playhouse

Grace Mouat (Six, Arts Theatre; & Juliet, Shaftesbury Theatre; Hair, Turbine Theatre) and Andrew Patrick-Walker (Bat Out of Hell, London Coliseum; Brooklyn, Greenwich Theatre; Hair, Hope Mill Theatre) will bring From Here: A New British Musical to life at Chiswick Playhouse. They'll be joined by Nicola Espallardo (The Pirate Queen, London Coliseum; Les Misérables, Gielgud Theatre; Working, Southwark Playhouse), and Aidan Harkins (The Pirate Queen, London Coliseum; The Importance of Being Earnest, Barn Theatre & Turbine Theatre; Closer to Heaven, Above The Stag), directed by Annabelle Hollingdale (Resident Director: Spring Awakening, The Hope Mill Theatre; Assistant Director: Heathers, The Other Palace). This incredible world premiere considers where we might just find ourselves in five years.

Performances will run Thursday 1st - Saturday 31st July 2021.

Do we long more for a happy ending or for a new beginning? From Here: A New British Musical explores how reaching for the end of one chapter, or the beginning of the next, may not always provide us with the results we expect. From struggling to find friends in a school playground, to first dates, to learning to live again after finding yourself alone, these often musically-interwoven stories tell of characters trying to decide whether to run headfirst into trying again or whether to stay put and hold fast.

From new writers Ben Barrow and Lucy Ireland, this contemporary song-cycle is a poetically conversational guide. From Here offers the perfect opportunity for audiences to reflect on where they are and where they're going. And as we navigate out of a pandemic, it offers a chance to appreciate the middle of a moment too.

Lucy Ireland comments, The characters and the themes in the show all look at different situations and how the characters deal with them personally. We go on a journey with each individual and see how they process their situation and decide to act upon it. This show is timely and relevant to our current situation, but will be timeless in the years to come and therefore suitable for all.