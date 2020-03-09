SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Will Embark On 2021 UK Tour

Chichester Festival Theatre's Olivier Award-nominated production of Singin' in the Rain will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour in 2021, following a strictly limited five-week season at Sadler's Wells this Summer. Singin In The Rain opens at Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury on Thursday 21 January 2021.

Singin' in the Rain also reunites the original director Jonathan Church with choreographer Andrew Wright.

This production of Singin' in the Rain opened at Chichester Festival Theatre and extended due to unprecedented public demand, before a transfer to London which received huge critical acclaim and four Olivier Award nominations.

It played to more than 750,000 people.... some leaving the theatre a little wetter than when they arrived! In fact the iconic rain scenes:

Use 6k litres of water, equivalent to 5 tonnes (here's a list of things which also weigh 5 tonnes: 2 Rhinos, 11 Grand Pianos or 30 Panda Bears!)

Uses over 100 metres of heavy duty rubber hose

Takes 15 minutes to drain. Afterwards it is recovered, it is then re-cycled, cleaned and used again

Heats the water to 37 degrees for performer comfort!

Singin' in the Rain features songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including Make 'em Laugh, Good Morning, Moses Supposes and Singin' in the Rain. Original screenplay and adaptations are by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. Reuniting the original Chichester production team, Singin' in the Rain will be directed by Jonathan Church, with Olivier Award-nominated choreography by Andrew Wright. The production is designed by Simon Higlett, with lighting by Tim Mitchell.

The stage production of Singin' in the Rain is based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer film, regularly voted the most popular film musical of all time.

After Sadler's Wells, Singin' in the Rain will return to Japan. This will be the third season the production has played in the country. Singin' in the Rain will play in Tokyo, from the end of September 2020, ahead of the UK tour.

Tour Dates

Thursday 21 - Sat 30 January

The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

Box Office: 01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com

General On Sale Monday 23 March

Tues 9 - Sat 13 February

Theatre Royal, Newcastle

Box Office: 08448 11 21 21

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

General On Sale Friday 13 March

Tues 9 - Sat 13 March

Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Box Office: 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

General On Sale Friday 13 March

Tues 16 - Sat 20 March

Leeds Grand Theatre

Box Office: 0844 848 2700

www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

General On Sale Wednesday 29 April

Tues 23 - Sat 27 March

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

Box Office: 0131 529 6000

www.capitaltheatres.com/your-visit/festival-theatre

General On Sale Monday 27 April

Tues 30 March - Sat 3 April

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Box Office: 01702 351135

www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

General On Sale Friday 20 March

Tues 6 - Sat 10 April

Birmingham Hippodrome

Box Office: 0844 338 5000

www.birimghamhippodrome.com

General On Sale Monday 27 April

Tues 20 - Sat 24 April

Wales Millennium Centre

Box Office: 029 2063 6464

www.wmc.org.uk

General On Sale Monday 23 March

Tues 27 April - Sat 1 May

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

Box Office: 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

General On Sale Soon

Tues 11- Sat 15 May

His Majesty's Aberdeen

Box Office: 0844 871 7646

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre

General On Sale Friday 20 March

Tues 18 - Sat 22 May

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Box Office: 023 8071 1811

www.mayflower.org.uk

On Sale Now

Tues 8 - Sat 12 June

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Box Office: 01274 432 000

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

General On Sale Soon





