SHE(ME): Reclaiming Shame Premiers At The Brighton Fringe Festival

Shame. That uncomfortable, ugly thing that we all carry around, but rarely look closely at. We all experience it, but it's not often that we examine it, explore it and look it in the eye. So what happens if we stage it, and by doing so, reclaim it and take away its power?

6 women from across the UK and 10 hours of virtual rehearsal bring you SHE(ME): Reclaiming Shame, an experiment in building shame resilience through devised, digital performance art. The cast confronts the unspoken and the uncomfortable with care, humor and creativity in this original, 45 minute work.

Through a series of workshops developed by Shea Donovan, the cast explored their personal relationships with shame, as it intersects with female identity. Filmed in their homes and presented through the familiar lens of zoom, the company courageously stages their discoveries for all to see. The resulting vignettes include movement, spoken word poetry, sketch comedy and more, guiding audiences towards introspection, indignation and action.

Produced by Indigo Arts Collective with funding from Project Phakama, SHE(ME): Reclaiming Shame follows in a string of award winning virtual performance endeavors by the company, including The Sonnet Response Series and Choreography Confined. The piece features Jade Flack, Lisa-Marie Flowers Larsen, Marie-Jose Fulgence, Lia Marin, Jessica Porter and Georgia Rona.

SHE(ME): Reclaiming Shame will premiere at the Brighton Fringe Festival from May 28th- June 27th and then run as part of the Wandsworth Fringe from June 25th- July 11th. It can be watched online anytime during the festivals.

Tickets are now available at: https://www.brightonfringe.org/whats-on/shemereclaiming-shame-154055/ £5/ £4 concession.