SHAW2020 Return To Live Performance With VILLAGE WOOING

SHAW2020 will present this knockabout, battle of the sexes by Bernard Shaw. Village Wooing is a charming two-hander where the characters are simply named "A" and "Z".

Bernard Shaw, was an Irish playwright, critic, polemicist and political activist. His influence on Western theatre, culture and politics extended from the 1880s to his death in 1950 and beyond. With a range incorporating both contemporary satire and historical allegory, Shaw became the leading dramatist of his generation. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature and an Oscar for his screenplay of Pygmalion.

SHAW2020, a limited theatre company founded by theatre professionals who are members of The Shaw Society, is dedicated to the performance, exploration, and adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's works. Their focus is to bring Bernard Shaw's theatre and writings - including those of his contemporaries and those he influenced - to a wider, more diverse audience.

"It's wonderful to see Shaw's plays being kept alive & to such a high standard by SHAW2020. Long may they continue." Dame Judi Dench

In 2019 SHAW2020 presented a five star reviewed tour of Shaw's Arms and the Man across five counties. "If there was a roof on this venue they would have blown it right off." The Reviews Hub

They hoped to repeat the success in 2020 with the infamous Mrs Warren's Profession but was cancelled due to Covid. Now in 2021 they are delighted to be flexing their live theatre muscles once more after a year of online content. Their new production of Village Wooing stars Joe Sargent and Maryann O'Brien, and is directed by SHAW2020 artistic director, Jonas Cemm. It will begin it's tour in Ayot St Lawrence at the Palladian Church where Shaw occasionally played the organ and the post mistress, the inspiration for the character "Z", is buried, Performances from 13th-14th August https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/village-wooing-tickets-156089874015. The Shaw classic will also have a five day run in The Camden Fringe Festival at The Etcetera Theatre from 15th -19th August https://camden.ssboxoffice.com/events/village-wooing/

"SHAW2020: Their mission - to bring Shaw's works to a wider more diverse audience is ground-breaking and important." Dr Bonnie Greer OBE