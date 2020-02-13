SEXY LAMP Embarks on UK Tour

Multi-award-winning writer and performer Katie Arnstein (Bicycles and Fish, Sticky Door, Bex and Rex) now brings the highly acclaimed Sexy Lamp out on a UK Tour. Told from the perspective of a young actor with bold aspirations, this hilarious and honest show, directed by Ellen Havard (Ad Libido, Edinburgh Fringe 2018) tells the story of power, opportunity and prejudice in the acting industry.

Katie has dreamed of being an actor since she was seven years old. In 2012 she arrives in London, a city full of magic and optimism, and is greeted by the brutal reality of an industry where named, speaking and fully clothed roles are hard to come by. Now, Katie is an actor who refuses to stay in the dark any longer.

Winner of Show of the Week at VAULT Festival 2019 where it also won Pleasance Pick of the VAULT Festival 2019, Sexy Lamp is a semi-autobiographical look at sexism in the acting industry and its impact on the wider world, told with original songs and heartfelt and comedic moments. A call to arms that demands women are seen and heard in all walks of life, this production discusses the reality women face when trying to keep both our dreams and our sanity alive.

This production is inspired by Kelly-Sue DeConnick's 'Sexy Lamp' test which takes issue with scenes where a female character can be replaced with a sexy lamp without affecting the plot. While this blatant reduction of female actors' roles still endures and while female creatives continue to fight for recognition, Sexy Lamp is a current and necessary addition to the plethora of female voices who are calling 'time's up' in the ever-present #MeToo era.

Katie comments, Sexy Lamp is a semi-autobiographical look at sexism in the acting industry through the eyes of an optimistic 21-year-old. I moved to London with hopes and a plan; to get an agent, to get an acting job, to get a part time job and to get on the Metro's Good Deed Feed. What stood in my way was sexism, discrimination and it is legit hard to get on the Good Deed Feed. Sexy Lamp is a comedy about finding my voice and what I want to do with it; a leopard-print-clad feminism for all.

Sexy Lamp is the second part of Arnstein's It's A Girl! trilogy, which began with Bicycles and Fish. Both will appear in a double bill at The Place in Bedford alongside a solo showing of Bicycles and Fish at the G Live in Guildford. Bringing people together to ignite a passion for female stories, Katie will also run workshops. Participants will explore how to make their own work with a focus on combatting everyday sexism and empowering young artists to make their own decisions and say 'no' when they want or need to.

The It's A Girl! trilogy is generously supported by Arts Council England, Pleasance Futures Fund and Redbridge Drama Centre.

Tour Dates

20th March Sexy Lamp

Bollington Arts Centre

Wellington Road, Bollington, SK10 5JR

http://www.bollingtonartscentre.co.uk/

26th - 28th March Sexy Lamp

The Other Room at Porter's

Harlech Court, Bute Terrace, Cardiff, CF10 2FE

https://www.otherroomtheatre.com/en/

8th - 9th April Sexy Lamp

Wardrobe Theatre

The Old Market Assembly, 25 West Street, Bristol, BS2 0DF

http://thewardrobetheatre.com/

17th April Sexy Lamp

Arena Theatre

Wulfruna Street, Wolverhampton, WV1 1SE

https://www.wlv.ac.uk/arena-theatre/

16th May Sexy Lamp

Nottingham Playhouse

Wellington Circus, Nottingham, NG1 5AF

https://www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/

26th May Sexy Lamp

Stephen Joseph Theatre

Westborough, Scarborough, YO11 1JW

https://www.sjt.uk.com/

30th May Bicycles and Fish

G Live

London Road, Guildford, GU1 2AA

https://glive.co.uk/Online/

5th June Sexy Lamp and Bicycles and Fish

The Place

Bradgate Road, Bedford, MK40 3DE

https://www.theplacebedford.org.uk/

12th - 13th June Sexy Lamp

The Lowry

The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ

https://thelowry.com/

11th July Sexy Lamp

Lichfield Festival

Donegal House, Bore Street, Lichfield, WS13 6NE

https://www.lichfieldfestival.org/





