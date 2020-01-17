SEANCE, FLIGHT, and COMA Come To London's King's Cross

Three intense and deeply immersive experiences in pitch darkness are waiting for you: Séance, Flight and Coma. Step inside, put on the headphones and soon the lights will go out.

After welcoming over 120,000 audience members worldwide, three sold out Edinburgh Festival runs, and a sold-out run in Canary Wharf of all three containers, innovative and risk-taking theatre company DARKFIELD bring their shows to Lewis Cubitt Square in the heart of King's Cross' creative neighborhood.

The three shows - Séance, Flight and Coma - will run daily from 28th Feb - 22nd March, with numerous showings each afternoon and evening. Press are invited to attend performances individually or all the three shows can be seen in one evening. Details further down.

'We're really looking forward to bringing our work to King's Cross, an iconic London destination at the forefront of presenting exciting new work. We hope the DARKFIELD park offers an exciting new addition to an already diverse cultural scene.' - Glen Neath and David Rosenberg, DARKFIELD

SEANCE

We will not prey upon the paranoid, the bereaved, the credulous, the wide-eyed, the weak...Séance is an entertainment only and we cannot hold the medium responsible for the outcome.

SEANCE, the first DARKFIELD experience, transforms the interior of a 24ft container into a Victorian séance room. Over 20 minutes it explores the psychology of a group of people, and asks that they believe, not only in what seems to be happening inside the container but also in what might be conjured up into the room with them.

FLIGHT

Ladies and gentlemen, we'd like to direct your attention to the on-board safety demonstration and ask that you give us your full attention. In the unlikely event of a sudden loss of cabin pressure alternative scenarios will be provided... Neither Heaven nor Hell is assured. We're not responsible for your final destination.

FLIGHT is the second DARKFIELD experience. The 40ft container's interior exactly resembles an Airbus 320 economy cabin and over 30 minutes transports audience members into two parallel worlds: two realities offering two possible outcomes to their journey.

COMA

Imagine the moment of waking up is actually the moment when your dream begins. In light of this new and strange reality, how can we save you from the unspeakable horrors which lurk in the dark recesses of your mind? The only cure we offer is a placebo and a promise. Please remember when you leave to take your body with you.

DARKFIELD's brand new show, COMA, premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019 and in Canary Wharf, London. Over 30 minutes, the audience is invited to take part in a mass experiment, to lie down together and imagine a new collective reality.

DARKFIELD will be making its debut at King's Cross this winter, opening in Lewis Cubitt Square, located at the top of the Coal Drops Yard shopping area and just around the corner from Granary Square. The multi-sensory sonic theme park will add to the already diverse cultural scene and varied events programme running throughout the year at King's Cross.

PLEASE BE AWARE SHOWS ARE 14+ AND TAKE PLACE IN DARK, INTIMATE SPACES.

Tickets: https://darkfield-kingscross.eventbrite.com





