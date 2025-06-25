SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Transfers to Marylebone Theatre Following Acclaimed New York Run

Alexander Molochnikov’s darkly comic Chekhov remix will run 5 September – 11 October 2025.
MART and Wild Yak will present Seagull: True Story at London’s Marylebone Theatre this autumn, following a sold-out, critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run at La Mama in New York City earlier this year. The limited run plays 5 September – 11 October 2025, with a press night on Tuesday 9 September at 7:30 p.m.
Written by Eli Rarey and directed by Alexander Molochnikov, Seagull: True Story is a wildly inventive and politically charged reimagining of Chekhov’s The Seagull. Inspired by Molochnikov’s own life, the play explores the personal and artistic cost of exile following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, blending autobiographical drama, satire, absurdist humor, and metatheatre.
When Russian censorship forces Kon, a radical theatre director, to abandon his creative vision, he flees to New York in search of freedom and artistic integrity. What follows is a deeply personal exploration of identity, survival, and the fragility of truth under authoritarian regimes. The production uses multimedia, original music, and bold theatricality to interrogate what it means to make meaningful art in a world where the truth depends on who holds power.
Molochnikov, an award-winning director who left Russia in 2022 after speaking out against the war, leads the cast.
The creative team includes:
Writer: Eli Rarey
Set Designer: Alexander Shishkin
Costume Designer: Kristina Kharlashkina
Lighting Designers: Brian H. Scott and Sam Saliba
Composer: Fedor Zhuravlev
Lyrics: Noize MC
Choreographer: Ohad Mazor
Performance Dates: 5 September – 11 October 2025
Press Night: Tuesday 9 September at 7:30 p.m.
Venue: Marylebone Theatre, 35 Park Road, London NW1 6XT
Running Time: Approximately 2 hours 30 minutes, including a 20-minute interval
Age Guidance: 12+
Ticket Prices:
Previews: £22.75 – £42.75
Main Performances: £25.00 – £72.50
Box Office: tickets.marylebonetheatre.com
Videos