SEAGULL: TRUE STORY Transfers to Marylebone Theatre Following Acclaimed New York Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MART and Wild Yak will present Seagull: True Story at London’s Marylebone Theatre this autumn, following a sold-out, critically acclaimed Off-Broadway run at La Mama in New York City earlier this year. The limited run plays 5 September – 11 October 2025, with a press night on Tuesday 9 September at 7:30 p.m.

Written by Eli Rarey and directed by Alexander Molochnikov, Seagull: True Story is a wildly inventive and politically charged reimagining of Chekhov’s The Seagull. Inspired by Molochnikov’s own life, the play explores the personal and artistic cost of exile following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, blending autobiographical drama, satire, absurdist humor, and metatheatre.

When Russian censorship forces Kon, a radical theatre director, to abandon his creative vision, he flees to New York in search of freedom and artistic integrity. What follows is a deeply personal exploration of identity, survival, and the fragility of truth under authoritarian regimes. The production uses multimedia, original music, and bold theatricality to interrogate what it means to make meaningful art in a world where the truth depends on who holds power.

Molochnikov, an award-winning director who left Russia in 2022 after speaking out against the war, leads the cast.

The creative team includes:

Writer: Eli Rarey

Set Designer: Alexander Shishkin

Costume Designer: Kristina Kharlashkina

Lighting Designers: Brian H. Scott and Sam Saliba

Composer: Fedor Zhuravlev

Lyrics: Noize MC

Choreographer: Ohad Mazor

Performance Dates: 5 September – 11 October 2025

Press Night: Tuesday 9 September at 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Marylebone Theatre, 35 Park Road, London NW1 6XT

Running Time: Approximately 2 hours 30 minutes, including a 20-minute interval

Age Guidance: 12+

Ticket Prices:

Previews: £22.75 – £42.75

Main Performances: £25.00 – £72.50

Box Office: tickets.marylebonetheatre.com

Comments

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...