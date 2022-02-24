SCOTT FOLAN IN THE BASEMENT to be Presented at The Other Palace Theatre

Scott Folan is an actor and singer-songwriter most well-known for his leading role in the West End production of the hit musical Be More Chill. He also features in the, soon to be released, film Cyrano, but on 3 March he will leave all that behind to bring his own stories to life.

Armed only with a guitar and piano (and a special guest), Scott will share his inner most thoughts and feelings through his intimate songs and intricate melodies. He will play some songs you may have heard and some you definitely won't have, all to try to convey, through music, how he became the man he is today.

Joined onstage by special guest, West End Performer Rebecca Gilliland, known for Understudying Elphaba in Wicked the Musical, Ru Paul's Drag Race, The Clockmaker's Daughter & My Land's Shore.

Step downstairs to the Studio at The Other Palace for a night of tears, laughter and escape. The bar is open throughout, so leave the car at home and join us for an exciting new evening of live entertainment.

