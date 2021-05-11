SCHOOL OF ROCK Confirms 2021-22 Tour Dates

School of Rock - The Musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit, award-winning West End show today announces the schedule for its major UK and Ireland 2021/22 tour.

Auditions are in full swing, but who will stick it to the man? Full casting will follow later this summer, but in the meantime go wild for our super-talented young auditionees as they rock out with some killer shred guitar and perfect their stage moves in a new video recorded at the London Palladium.

Based on the hilarious hit movie, this new musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band - sensationally performed live by the production's young actors every night with roof-raising energy!

While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.

Featuring 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and all the original songs from the movie, this high-octane smash delivers face-melting guitar riffs and touching romance in equally awesome doses.

The production opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre in December 2015 before quickly transferring to the West End and opening at the New London Theatre (now the Gillian Lynne Theatre) in November 2016 to 5-star reviews and widespread critical acclaim. It went on to win the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music. The Australian production opened at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne in October 2018 before embarking on a national tour of China, and a short season in Korea, before returning back to Australia for seasons in Brisbane and Sydney.

School of Rock - The Musical features new music written by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, Sister Act) and a book by Julian Fellowes. It is directed by Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium 2019) with choreography by JoAnn M.Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick-Potter, music supervision by John Rigby with Matt Smith as musical director.

Tour Dates:

Tue 7 - Sat 18 Sept

Hull New Theatre

Box Office: 01482 300 306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

Mon 20 - Sat 25 Sept

Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

Box Office: 01902 429212

www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Mon 27 Sept - Sat 2 Oct

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

Box Office: 0844 871 7645

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

Tue 5 - Sat 9 Oct

Sunderland Empire

Box Office: 0844 871 3022

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

Tue 12 - Sat 16 Oct

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

Box Office: 01702 351135

www.thecliffspavilion.co.uk

Tue 19 - Sat 23 Oct

Regent Theatre, Stoke

Box Office: 0844 871 7649

www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre

Mon 25 - Sat 30 Oct

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Box Office: 01274 432 2000

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

Mon 1 - Sat 6 Nov

Derngate Theatre, Northampton

Box Office: 01604 624811

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Tue 9 - Sat 13 Nov

Grand Opera House, Belfast

Box Office: 028 9024 1919

www.goh.co.uk

Tue 16 - Sat 20 Nov

Concert Hall, Nottingham

Box Office: 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk

Mon 22 - Sat 27 Nov

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

Box Office: 01492 872 000

www.venuecymru.co.uk

Tue 30 - Sat 4 Dec

Princess Theatre, Torquay

Box Office: 0333 009 6690

www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay

Mon 13 Dec - Sat 1 Jan 2022

New Oxford Theatre

Box Office: 0844 871 3020

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford

Tue 4 - Sat 15 Jan

Palace Theatre, Manchester

Box Office: 0844 871 3019

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

Mon 17 - Sat 22 Jan

The Hawth, Crawley

Box Office: 01293 553 363

www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth

Tue 25 - Sat 29 Jan

Edinburgh Playhouse

Box Office: 0844 871 3014

www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse

Mon 31 Jan - Sat 5 Feb

Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Box office: 0844 871 3011

www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

Tue 8 - Sat 12 Feb

Milton Keynes

Box Office: 0844 871 7652

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

Tue 15 - Sat 19 Feb

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

Box Office: 01224 641122

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

Tue 22 - Sat 26 Feb

Regent Theatre, Ipswich

Box Office: 01473 433 100

www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk

Mon 7 - Sat 12 March

King's Theatre, Glasgow

Box Office: 0844 871 7648

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

Tue 15 - Sat 19 March

Norwich Theatre Royal

Box Office: 01603 630 000

www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Mon 21 March - Sat 26 March

New Wimbledon Theatre

Box Office: 0844 871 7646

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre

Mon 28 March - Sat 2 April

Theatre Royal, Newcastle

Box Office: 08448 11 21 21

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Mon 4 - Sat 9 April

Grand Theatre, Leeds

Box Office: 0844 848 2700

www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

Tue 12 - Sat 16 April

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

Box Office: 01323 412 000

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk

Tue 19 - Sat 30 April

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

Box Office: 01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com

Tue 3 - Sat 7 May

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

Box Office: 01752 267 222

www.theatreroyal.com

Tue 10 - Sat 14 May

Bristol Hippodrome

Box Office: 0844 871 3012

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

Mon 16 - Sat 21 May

Wales Millenium Centre

Box Office: 029 2063 6464

www.wmc.org.uk

Mon 23 - Sat 28 May

Orchard Theatre, Dartford

Box Office: 01322 220000

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

Mon 30 May- Sat 4 June

Curve Theatre, Leicester

Box Office: 0116 242 3595

www.curveonline.co.uk

Tue 21 June - Sat 2 July

Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

Box Office: 00 353 1 677 7999

www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Tue 5 - Sat 9 July

Liverpool Empire

Box Office: 0844 871 3017

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

Mon 18 - Sat 23 July

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Box Office: 023 8071 1811

www.mayflower.org.uk

Mon 25 July - Sat 6 Aug

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

Box Office: 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

8 - Sat 13 Aug

Bournemouth Pavilion

Box Office: 0300 500 0595

www.bhlivetickets.co.uk