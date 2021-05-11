SCHOOL OF ROCK Confirms 2021-22 Tour Dates
Check out an all new audition video!
School of Rock - The Musical, Andrew Lloyd Webber's smash hit, award-winning West End show today announces the schedule for its major UK and Ireland 2021/22 tour.
Auditions are in full swing, but who will stick it to the man? Full casting will follow later this summer, but in the meantime go wild for our super-talented young auditionees as they rock out with some killer shred guitar and perfect their stage moves in a new video recorded at the London Palladium.
Based on the hilarious hit movie, this new musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band - sensationally performed live by the production's young actors every night with roof-raising energy!
While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.
Featuring 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and all the original songs from the movie, this high-octane smash delivers face-melting guitar riffs and touching romance in equally awesome doses.
The production opened on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre in December 2015 before quickly transferring to the West End and opening at the New London Theatre (now the Gillian Lynne Theatre) in November 2016 to 5-star reviews and widespread critical acclaim. It went on to win the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music. The Australian production opened at Her Majesty's Theatre in Melbourne in October 2018 before embarking on a national tour of China, and a short season in Korea, before returning back to Australia for seasons in Brisbane and Sydney.
School of Rock - The Musical features new music written by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by Glenn Slater (The Little Mermaid, Sister Act) and a book by Julian Fellowes. It is directed by Laurence Connor (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, London Palladium 2019) with choreography by JoAnn M.Hunter, set and costume designs by Anna Louizos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Mick-Potter, music supervision by John Rigby with Matt Smith as musical director.
Tour Dates:
Tue 7 - Sat 18 Sept
Hull New Theatre
Box Office: 01482 300 306
Mon 20 - Sat 25 Sept
Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton
Box Office: 01902 429212
Mon 27 Sept - Sat 2 Oct
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
Box Office: 0844 871 7645
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre
Tue 5 - Sat 9 Oct
Sunderland Empire
Box Office: 0844 871 3022
www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire
Tue 12 - Sat 16 Oct
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
Box Office: 01702 351135
Tue 19 - Sat 23 Oct
Regent Theatre, Stoke
Box Office: 0844 871 7649
www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre
Mon 25 - Sat 30 Oct
Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
Box Office: 01274 432 2000
Mon 1 - Sat 6 Nov
Derngate Theatre, Northampton
Box Office: 01604 624811
Tue 9 - Sat 13 Nov
Grand Opera House, Belfast
Box Office: 028 9024 1919
Tue 16 - Sat 20 Nov
Concert Hall, Nottingham
Box Office: 0115 989 5555
Mon 22 - Sat 27 Nov
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
Box Office: 01492 872 000
Tue 30 - Sat 4 Dec
Princess Theatre, Torquay
Box Office: 0333 009 6690
www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay
Mon 13 Dec - Sat 1 Jan 2022
New Oxford Theatre
Box Office: 0844 871 3020
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford
Tue 4 - Sat 15 Jan
Palace Theatre, Manchester
Box Office: 0844 871 3019
www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester
Mon 17 - Sat 22 Jan
The Hawth, Crawley
Box Office: 01293 553 363
www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth
Tue 25 - Sat 29 Jan
Edinburgh Playhouse
Box Office: 0844 871 3014
www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse
Mon 31 Jan - Sat 5 Feb
Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham
Box office: 0844 871 3011
www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham
Tue 8 - Sat 12 Feb
Milton Keynes
Box Office: 0844 871 7652
www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre
Tue 15 - Sat 19 Feb
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
Box Office: 01224 641122
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
Tue 22 - Sat 26 Feb
Regent Theatre, Ipswich
Box Office: 01473 433 100
Mon 7 - Sat 12 March
King's Theatre, Glasgow
Box Office: 0844 871 7648
www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow
Tue 15 - Sat 19 March
Norwich Theatre Royal
Box Office: 01603 630 000
Mon 21 March - Sat 26 March
New Wimbledon Theatre
Box Office: 0844 871 7646
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre
Mon 28 March - Sat 2 April
Theatre Royal, Newcastle
Box Office: 08448 11 21 21
Mon 4 - Sat 9 April
Grand Theatre, Leeds
Box Office: 0844 848 2700
Tue 12 - Sat 16 April
Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
Box Office: 01323 412 000
Tue 19 - Sat 30 April
Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
Box Office: 01227 787787
Tue 3 - Sat 7 May
Theatre Royal, Plymouth
Box Office: 01752 267 222
Tue 10 - Sat 14 May
Bristol Hippodrome
Box Office: 0844 871 3012
www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome
Mon 16 - Sat 21 May
Wales Millenium Centre
Box Office: 029 2063 6464
Mon 23 - Sat 28 May
Orchard Theatre, Dartford
Box Office: 01322 220000
Mon 30 May- Sat 4 June
Curve Theatre, Leicester
Box Office: 0116 242 3595
Tue 21 June - Sat 2 July
Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin
Box Office: 00 353 1 677 7999
Tue 5 - Sat 9 July
Liverpool Empire
Box Office: 0844 871 3017
www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire
Mon 18 - Sat 23 July
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
Box Office: 023 8071 1811
Mon 25 July - Sat 6 Aug
Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
Box Office: 0114 249 6000
8 - Sat 13 Aug
Bournemouth Pavilion
Box Office: 0300 500 0595