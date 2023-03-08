SAVAGE HEART Will Embark on UK Tour This Month

Physical theatre and puppetry company Certain Dark Things tour their latest theatre project, Savage Heart - a gothic thriller rooted in empowering women - from 13 - 30 March 2023. Savage Heart builds on Certain Dark Things' love for the macabre, visceral, and deeply human, exploring female resilience and the strong power of the subconscious.

It's 1867 in Victorian London, and Polly finds herself at Hope House with no memory of how she got there - a notorious reform home for 'Fallen Women'. Vivid and cerebral, Savage Heart explores the lives of four women and the individual reasons behind their entrapment, drawing parallels to modern life, the expectations of women, and the power often held over them in male dominated societies.

The cast and creative team for Savage Heart are all neurodiverse, disabled, chronically ill, and/or queer women and non-binary people - exactly the kind of people who were sent to reform homes during the Victorian era. Savage Heart shines a light on how little our society has moved on. Entirely textless, this visual production employs puppetry and movement to discover the ghosts within the walls of Hope House.

Savage Heart will tour the Pleasance Theatre, London, Norwich Puppet Theatre, and Sheffield University Drama Studio. The show was developed with support from Arts Council England, Jacksons Lane, Little Angel Theatre, and Kings Place.

Tour Dates

The Pleasance Theatre Downstairs

13 - 18 March (not 14), 8:45pm / 7pm

Norwich Puppet Theatre

24 - 25 March, 7:30pm

Enable Us Drama Studio, University of Sheffield

30 March, 8:00pm

Photo Credit: Rah Petherbridge