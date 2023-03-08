Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SAVAGE HEART Will Embark on UK Tour This Month

Performances will run from 13 - 30 March 2023.

Mar. 08, 2023  
SAVAGE HEART Will Embark on UK Tour This Month

Physical theatre and puppetry company Certain Dark Things tour their latest theatre project, Savage Heart - a gothic thriller rooted in empowering women - from 13 - 30 March 2023. Savage Heart builds on Certain Dark Things' love for the macabre, visceral, and deeply human, exploring female resilience and the strong power of the subconscious.

It's 1867 in Victorian London, and Polly finds herself at Hope House with no memory of how she got there - a notorious reform home for 'Fallen Women'. Vivid and cerebral, Savage Heart explores the lives of four women and the individual reasons behind their entrapment, drawing parallels to modern life, the expectations of women, and the power often held over them in male dominated societies.

The cast and creative team for Savage Heart are all neurodiverse, disabled, chronically ill, and/or queer women and non-binary people - exactly the kind of people who were sent to reform homes during the Victorian era. Savage Heart shines a light on how little our society has moved on. Entirely textless, this visual production employs puppetry and movement to discover the ghosts within the walls of Hope House.

Savage Heart will tour the Pleasance Theatre, London, Norwich Puppet Theatre, and Sheffield University Drama Studio. The show was developed with support from Arts Council England, Jacksons Lane, Little Angel Theatre, and Kings Place.

Tour Dates

The Pleasance Theatre Downstairs

13 - 18 March (not 14), 8:45pm / 7pm

Norwich Puppet Theatre

24 - 25 March, 7:30pm

Enable Us Drama Studio, University of Sheffield

30 March, 8:00pm

Photo Credit: Rah Petherbridge



Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THEY DONT PAY? WE WONT PAY! at Mercury Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THEY DON'T PAY? WE WON'T PAY! at Mercury Theatre
All new rehearsal photos have been released for Mercury Theatre’s upcoming production of Deborah McAndrews’ They Don’t Pay? We Won’t Pay!, a new adaptation of Dario Fo and Franca Rame’s Sottopaga? Non si paga!.
Dame Darcey Bussell DBE Announced as New Chair of the Board at Theatre Royal Plymouth Photo
Dame Darcey Bussell DBE Announced as New Chair of the Board at Theatre Royal Plymouth
Theatre Royal Plymouth has announced that Dame Darcey Bussell DBE will become Chair of their Board of Trustees from 1 April. Darcey will be taking over the position from Nick Buckland OBE who is retiring from TRP's Board after 13 years.
The Bath Festival 2023 Focuses On The Theme Opening Up This May Photo
The Bath Festival 2023 Focuses On The Theme Opening Up This May
The Bath Festival 2023 focuses on the theme Opening Up for its internationally renowned annual celebration of music and books in May. The festival will hold over 130 events in more than 50 of Bath's distinctive buildings and spaces.
Talawa Announces 2023 Season, With New Show and Return of Talawa Stories Photo
Talawa Announces 2023 Season, With New Show and Return of Talawa Stories
Talawa Theatre Company, the UK’s outstanding Black theatre company, has an exciting 2023 ahead, including new productions, community projects in Croydon and the return of Talawa Stories and Talawa Firsts. 

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at the Cast of OF MICE AND MEN at Birmingham RepPhotos: First Look at the Cast of OF MICE AND MEN at Birmingham Rep
March 7, 2023

Birmingham Rep have released a series of photoshoot photos ahead of the opening of a brand-new production of the stage adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel, Of Mice and Men, which runs at The Rep from Sat 18 Mar – Sat 8 Apr 2023.
TOO MUCH WORLD AT ONCE Comes To The Stephen Joseph Theatre This MonthTOO MUCH WORLD AT ONCE Comes To The Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month
March 7, 2023

A new production from North West theatre company Box of Tricks, who recently brought Last Quiz Night on Earth, SparkPlug and Chip Shop Chips to the Scarborough venue, Billie Collins' Too Much World at Once can be seen at the SJT on 21 and 22 March. The show was presented as a play reading at the SJT in August 2021.
Mikron Theatre Company Will Launch 51st Year Of Touring With Poppy Hollman's New Play TWITCHERSMikron Theatre Company Will Launch 51st Year Of Touring With Poppy Hollman's New Play TWITCHERS
March 7, 2023

Mikron Theatre, one of the country's most versatile touring theatre companies, is delighted to announce that it will be launching its 51st season of touring with the premiere of Twitchers, Poppy Hollman's (A Dog's Tale, Mikron Theatre) new play with original live music.
WBOS Returns With GREASE at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre This MonthWBOS Returns With GREASE at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre This Month
March 6, 2023

GREASE is the word at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre when WBOS return with their brand new production from 21 – 25 March.
The Lowry's Annual Festival Appeal Raises Over £50,000 People In Salford Via The ArtsThe Lowry's Annual Festival Appeal Raises Over £50,000 People In Salford Via The Arts
March 6, 2023

The Lowry's 2022 Festival Appeal raised over £50,000 which will help young people in Salford access life-changing opportunities via the arts.
share