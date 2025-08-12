SABRAGE Returns To Lafayette London This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the success of its run at Lafayette earlier this year, Menier Chocolate Factory and Strut & Fret have announced the return due to popular demand of Sabrage, a theatrical experience combining the worlds of circus and cabaret in a unique spectacle. Scott Maidment, award-winning innovator, returns to direct the original cast including duo Kimberley Bargenquast and Flynn Miller alongside Skye Ladell, Rechelle Mansour, Remi Martin, Christian Nimri, Spencer Novich and Emma Phillips. This extended run opens on 27 August with previews from 13 August and is booking until 4 January 2026.



Sabrage - taking after the ceremonial practice of opening a champagne bottle with a saber - is an extravagant evening inviting audiences to delve into the world of allure and seduction within this intimate venue. Hosted at Lafayette, a venue that has made its name for catching the fastest rising musical acts – ranging from the diverse likes of Charli XCX, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Maggie Rogers, Dave, Olivia Dean, Beck, Becky Hill, Anne-Marie, and The Pretenders, this production will give audiences a new live entertainment experience like no other.

Step into the world of SABRAGE, where theatrical edge meets decadent Southern charm. Hosted at the luxurious Lafayette in London's King's Cross, this unforgettable circus-theatre experience delivers everything from seductive spectacle and razor-sharp humour to world-class acrobatics. Arrive early to enjoy curated cocktails and Southern-style bites, then stay late to dance the night away with a live DJ. Looking for an extra dash of luxury? Go VIP and gain access to Nola's hidden speakeasy. SABRAGE isn't just a show — it's your next obsession. Don't miss it!



After touring 32 countries for the past 25 years, Strut & Fret, with its unique and world-renowned brand of opulent, cheeky, edge-of-your-seat theatre, is excited to join forces with the Olivier- and Tony Award-winning Menier Chocolate Factory presenting a cast of international circus elites and theatrical misfits.



Lafayette, in the heart of King's Cross, opens its doors to this theatrical event for the first time, with the space providing unparalleled intimacy, as well as food-and-drink packages, and a unique backdrop to the show.



Scott Maidment directs. His collaborations include an artistic partnership with Madonna, following his artistic direction of the Rebel Heart World Tour in 2015. Maidment's work combines unconventional entertainment, high-flying spectacle, nu-circus, extreme theatre and dynamic music experiences. As Creative Director of Strut & Fret, his directorial credits include LIMBO, Cantina, Blanc de Blanc, Blanc de Blanc Encore, Love Lust Lost, When Night Comes, The Party, Showtime at the Pink Flamingo, Boom Boom in the House of Casa Blah Blah, Fun House, The Secret Death of Salvador Dali, Tom Tom Crew, Dream Menagerie, Feasting on Flesh, Cantina and The Happy Sideshow. He is one of the creative forces behind The Garden of Unearthly Delights, an annual spectacle at the Adelaide Fringe that this year celebrates its 20th anniversary. In 2024 Creative Director Scott Maidment was invited to direct the annual Ohlala circus show Milk & Chocolate in Zurich resulting in an extended sold-out season.