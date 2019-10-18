Russian State Ballet Returns to the Belgrade With a Trio of Classics

Following the success of their Belgrade Theatre triple-bill in Autumn 2018, the internationally acclaimed Russian State Ballet and Opera House return to Coventry this November with another spectacular trio of classic ballets, all accompanied by the sumptuous sounds of a live, 30-piece orchestra.

Starting the Christmas season early on Thursday 14 November will be festive family favourite The Nutcracker. Expect snow flurries, sweet treats, princes magic and romance in this magical production, directed and choreographed by the award-winning former Bolshoi Ballet soloist Konstantin Uralsky. Featuring some of Tchaikovsky's most familiar pieces of music such as The Waltz of the Flowers and The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairies, The Nutcracker is an ideal introduction to the wonder of ballet for children and adults alike.

Then on Friday 15 November, Don Quixote will introduce a dash of Spanish passion to the programme, combining spectacular choreography with high emotion, drama and unforgettable characters in the classic, comic tale of an unlikely would-be hero. An avid reader and daydreamer, Don Quixote delights in stories of brave knights, fabulous giants and other fantastical creatures. Carried away with his imagination, he begins to believe his reveries are real, and sets off on a series of adventures to battle evil and seek the favour of his beloved Dulcinea.

Finally on Saturday 16 November, there'll be another opportunity to experience the ever-enchanting masterpiece, Swan Lake. First performed over 130 years ago, this fairytale classic radically transformed the world of ballet in its day, with its captivating Tchaikovsky score and story of a princess magically transformed into a swan. When Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while hunting beside a beautiful moonlit lake, he is instantly entranced when one of the birds momentarily turns into the beautiful princess Odette. But will his love prove strong enough to break the curse that she is under?

Russian State Ballet and Opera House present The Nutcracker, Don Quixote and Swan Lake at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry from 14-16 November. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper. Book for two or more performances together to enjoy 20% off your purchase.





