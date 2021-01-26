Rufus Norris Appoints Clint Dyer as Deputy Artistic Director of the National Theatre

The National Theatre has announced today that Clint Dyer has been appointed Deputy Artistic Director. He will work closely with Rufus Norris, Director and Joint Chief Executive, and Emily McLaughlin, Director of New Work to support and shape the NT's creative output.

Over the course of his award-winning career Clint has worked across theatre, film and TV as an actor, writer and director. He was a longstanding board member and an Associate Artist at Theatre Royal Stratford East, where he acted in and directed work. At The Royal Court Theatre, Clint has worked frequently as an actor, director and writer he has also acted, written and directed for Complicité.

His work at The National Theatre includes the role of Cutler in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom in 2016 and co-writer and director of Death of England and Death of England: Delroy which played in the Dorfman and Olivier theatres last year. He was appointed as an NT Associate last year.

Clint is one of only a very small number of people, and the only Black British artist, to have worked at the NT as an actor, writer and director on full-scale productions. His breadth of experience and creative work will be invaluable as the organisation adapts following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and focuses on the future.

Clint will continue to act, write and direct his own work away from the NT. His next project will be directing Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical which opens at the Lyric Theatre in the West End this year.

Speaking about the appointment Rufus Norris, Director of the NT said, "I'm extremely happy to be welcoming Clint to the National as Deputy Artistic Director. He's a remarkable artist and has so much to contribute at a time when we need brilliant creative brains the most. Over the last few years, we have been working with a greater number and range of theatre-makers than at any other time in the NT's history; as well as making his own work, Clint will play a vital role in supporting these artists to create world-leading theatre for the NT's stages and beyond. I'm looking forward hugely to working closely together and having him join the team as we focus on shaping the future of the NT."

Speaking about the role Clint Dyer said, "I was delighted when Rufus offered me this role. To be joining The National Theatre at such a crucial time for our sector is incredibly stimulating. I was lucky enough last year to experience first-hand the hard work and dedication from every single member of staff at the NT that went into achieving so much against all the odds. This is a time when our industry is still very much feeling the impact from the pandemic and the events of 2020, I know that the National is looking to emerge from this period with a renewed commitment to make world-class theatre that celebrates the breadth of our nation. I am thrilled and honoured to be part of the team that will be making that happen."