Rubbish Shakespeare Company To Bring THE STORY FORGE: MAKE YOUR OWN MYTH On UK Tour

There are 74 programmed performances in total across 43 venues.
Award-winning theatre company, Rubbish Shakespeare Company are joining forces with Silly History Boys to present the first UK Tour of The Story Forge: Make Your Own Myth - an adventure told through their distinctive fusion of clowning, silly storytelling, physical comedy and live music.
The Story Forge: Make Your Own Myth is an immersive, all-ages family show, where two larger-than-life history professors and a live musician make new myths from children's ideas. Audiences will be led through a triptych of tales: the origin of the place they live; the creation myth of a donated item; and a hero's journey - where an audience member will prove themselves a legend.
So... who is the God of dog poo bags? What ancient crime was Marmite the punishment for... and why was it inflicted upon us? Will it be Greek? Viking? Ancient Babylonian? They haven't a clue! This silly iliad - or silliad, if you will - is completely unique every single time it's performed, as three new myths are forged from the unhinged minds of the audience - and a boatload of cardboard props!
This hysterical production is a true masterclass in clowning, jam packed full of silly songs, daft gags and belly laughs; whether you're 6 or 106, you'd be mad to myth it!
The Rubbish Shakespeare Company production team are adept at transposing classic stories for a young audience - their last tour of Romeo and Juliet saw them appear at many notable venues including The Pleasance in Edinburgh, and show runs were extended at both Leeds Playhouse and London's West End, garnering great reviews and audience feedback.
Produced to chime with Rubbish Shakespeare Company's mission of 'Theatre for All', this 'choose your own adventure tale' was developed in response to a lack of new stories for children. Using a flexible scripted framework, each show will reflect the local community, as stories are drawn from their imaginations and experiences.
While the storyline is inspired by the ancient classics - giving audiences a recognisable starting point - each show allows children to make original stories, whilst also providing a first time performance experience for many young people.
"It's been a blast! Sharing the stage with these amazing children is incredible, you really see them light up and come alive. As a performer, this has been one of the most fun and rewarding shows I've ever been a part of. Honestly, the kids steal the show every time, and we wouldn't have it any other way! They're the real stars, not us. You really see how naturally storytelling comes to kids. We created The Story Forge largely because children just aren't being exposed to enough new stories. That New National Literacy Trust study really hit home - only 35% of 8–18-year-olds actually read for pleasure? That's crazy! We think a big reason is the lack of fresh, original stories out there for them. So we're doing our bit to change that by creating three brand new stories every show!"
Lee Hithersay - Artistic Director of Rubbish Shakespeare Co.
The upcoming UK Tour will begin on February 15th, before travelling up and down the country - including visits to both Northern Ireland and the Scottish Highlands - throughout the Spring and Summer months. Resuming in the Autumn, the tour then continues its jaunt throughout September, wrapping up on 12th October for its grand finale.
Sat, 15th February, 11am / 2.30pm
Theatre Porto, Ellesmere Port
TICKETS
Sun, 16th - Tue 18th February, 2pm
Leicester Guildhall, UK Kids Comedy Festival
TICKETS
Sat, 8th March, 1.30pm
Pocklington Arts Centre, York
TICKETS
Sun, 9th March, 2.30pm
Kettering Arts Centre, Kettering
TICKETS
Sat, 15th March, 1pm / 4pm
Speyside Sports and Community Centre, Moray (Highlands)
TICKETS
Sat, 5th April, 11.30am / 2.30pm
Unity Theatre, Liverpool
TICKETS
(WORKSHOP)
Sat, 5th April, 4.30pm
Unity Theatre, Liverpool
TICKETS
Sun, 6th April, 11.30am / 2pm
Cambridge Junction, Cambridge
TICKETS
Mon, 7th April, 11.30am / 2pm
Stockwood Discovery Centre, Luton
TICKETS
Wed, 9th - Sat 12th April, 10.30am / 2pm
Leeds Playhouse, Leeds
TICKETS
Sun, 13th April, 2pm / 7pm
Darwen Library Theatre, Darwen & Blackburn
TICKETS
Tue, 15th April, 10.30am
Whitworth Library, Whitworth
TICKETS
Tue, 15th April, 3pm
Burnley Central Library, Burnley
TICKETS
Wed, 16th April, 11am / 2pm
Bolton Central Library, Bolton
TICKETS
Thu, 17th April, 2.30pm
The Atkinson, Southport
TICKETS
Fri, 18th - Sat, 19th April, 2pm
The MAC, Belfast
TICKETS
Fri, 25th April, 2pm / 6.30pm
Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Ludlow
TICKETS
Sat, 26th April, 11am / 2pm
Pegasus Theatre, Oxford
TICKETS
Sun, 27th April, 11.30am / 2.30pm
Midlands Arts Centre, Birmingham
TICKETS
Sat, 3rd May, 11.30am / 2pm
Gulbenkian Arts Centre, Canterbury
TICKETS
Sun, 4th May, 11.30am / 3pm
Lakeside Arts, Nottingham
(On sale soon)
WEBSITE
Sat, 10th May, 2pm
Chorley Theatre, Chorley
TICKETS
Sat, 7th June, 11am - 5pm (FREE)
Elizabethan Fayre, Prescot
TICKETS
Sun, 8th June, 5pm / 7pm
Norton Priory and Gardens, Runcorn
TICKETS
Thu, 12th June
Maestag Town Hall, Bridgend
(On sale soon)
WEBSITE
Sat, 14th June, 11am / 1pm
Lyric Hammersmith, London
(On sale soon)
WEBSITE
Sun, 15th June, 11am / 2pm
Arts Depot, London
TICKETS
Wed, 3rd September
East Riding Theatre, Beverley
(On sale soon)
WEBSITE
Sat, 27th September
Chelmsford Theatre, Chelmsford
(On sale soon)
WEBSITE
Sun, 28th September
Farnham Maltings, Surrey
(On sale soon)
WEBSITE
Sat, 4th October
Gosforth Civic Centre, Newcastle
(On sale soon)
WEBSITE
Sun, 5th October
Queens Hall Arts Centre, Hexham
(On sale soon)
WEBSITE
Fri, 10th October
Shakespeare North Playhouse, Prescot
(On sale soon)
WEBSITE
Sat, 11th October
The Stables, Milton Keynes
(On sale soon)
WEBSITE
Sun, 12th October
Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry
(On sale soon)
WEBSITE
