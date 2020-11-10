Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Will Present A Christmas Celebration with John Rutter

The online premiere of this concert takes place Thursday 10 December 2020, 7.30pm GMT.

Christmas just wouldn't be Christmas without John Rutter and his ever-popular concerts with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and this year we've pulled out all the stops to bring this firm festive favourite directly to you, in the comfort of your own home.

World-renowned English composer and conductor John Rutter, acclaimed actor Simon Callow, celebrated vocal group VOCES8 and a stellar line-up of special guests all join the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for this unique online performance. Filmed exclusively for you in the historic surroundings of St Albans Cathedral, this architecturally stunning building, located in the heart of England's Home Counties, provides the perfect Christmas setting.

Why not dress up, pour yourself a mulled wine, warm a mince pie and tune in for a very special Christmas Celebration, featuring your favourite carols, rousing fanfares, Yuletide classics and much more. A joyful event, guaranteed to fill you with Christmas sparkle and cheer!

Tickets are just £10 each (with additional donation options available) and are on sale here.

Book your ticket before 10 December and benefit from unlimited views for a full festive 12 days.

Cast:

John Rutter Conductor

Simon Callow Presenter

Melanie Marshall Mezzo-soprano

Roderick Williams Baritone

Andrew Lucas Organ

VOCES8

