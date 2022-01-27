Royal Opera House Continues Programme Of Lunchtime Recitals This New Year

This year, join the Royal Opera House for an exciting series of lunchtime recitals, performed in our opulent Crush Room by artists from The Royal Opera, Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and Jette Parker Young Artists Programme.

The first of these Recitals, on Monday 31 January 2022, will be performed by pianist Helen Nicholas - former Jette Parker Young Artist (2012-13) and Royal Ballet accompanist, currently working as a freelance pianist, accompanist and teacher across London and the UK. With a concert repertory that includes works by Rachmaninoff, Schumann, Gershwin and Shostakovich, Helen regularly performs as a soloist and with musicians from the London Philharmonic Orchestra and Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. This Monday she will play Rachmaninoff's 'Elegie' from Morceaux de fantasie, Op. 3; a selection of pieces from Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet; and Chopin's Andante spianato et grande polonaise brillante in E-flat major, Op. 22. The event will begin at 1pm.

On Monday 7 February 2022, the Jette Parker Young Artists offer three brand new compositions. The first - Letters Home by award-winning composer Alexander Ho and librettist Theophilius Kwek - will be performed by baritone Jia Huang and pianist Satoshi Kubo, and paired with two Chinese folk songs to celebrate the Chinese Lunar Year. The second, Quietus est - composed by Jette Parker Young Artist Edo Frenkel - sets poems by Gerard Manley Hopkins, Emily Dickinson and John Donne to music, and will be performed by mezzo-soprano Kate Howden and Chihiro Ono on violin. Joanna Taylor's song cycle New Love, New Life, with text by Amy Levy, completes the trio of world premieres and will be sung by soprano Sian Dicker.

The following week, JPYA pianists Michael Sikich and Michael Papadopoulos join forces with guest musicians for a special recital of chamber music on Valentine's Day, featuring Bach's Harpsichord Concerto No. 1 in D minor and Schumann's Piano Quintet in E-flat major. And on Monday 21st February, Jette Parker Anniversary Company Artist Chuma Sijeqa will be joined by JPYAP Alumnus Edmund Whitehead for a recital featuring Ralph Vaughan Williams' Songs of Travel, works by Brahms and Tosti, and South African songs.

Each Recital is unique, but all promise a rare chance to see world-class artists in a more informal, intimate setting. Information about future performers and performances is available on the Royal Opera House website. All tickets cost £16.