Royal Opera House Celebrates The 2021 Festive Season With THE NUTCRACKER

The Royal Ballet invites you to celebrate Christmas with their magical production of The Nutcracker, created for The Royal Ballet by Peter Wright in 1984. The festive favourite returns to the Royal Opera House on 23 November, with celebrations that week to commemorate Peter Wright's 95th Birthday (25 November).

Set to Tchaikovsky's much-loved score, this classical production is enchanting as ever, taking audiences on a journey packed with mystery and magic. Join Clara and her Nutcracker as they travel to the Land of Sweets, encountering a flurry of snowflakes and The Sugar Plum Fairy on the way!

Audiences will see debut performances from Principal dancers Mayara Magri (21 December) and Anna Rose O'Sullivan (24 December) as The Sugar Plum Fairy, with Cesar Corrales (6 December) and Marcelino Sambé (24 December) as The Prince. Students from The Royal Ballet Upper School will also perform alongside the Company.

On 9 December, audiences around the world will be able to experience The Nutcracker in a live cinema relay - featuring performances from Akane Takada and Cesar Corrales. Encore screenings will follow in cinemas across the globe on 12 December.

Peter Wright's gorgeous production for The Royal Ballet remains true to the original spirit of the Russian ballet classic, with the many solo roles and ensembles showcasing the Company at its best. To ensure the safety of all dancers, and reduce the number on stage at one time, the production will feature Will Tuckett's battle scene, first premiered in 2020.

The 2021 performance schedule also includes dedicated performances for those who have not experienced ballet or opera at the Royal Opera House before. This year, we are showing our thanks for the incredible work done by NHS staff through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, and are delighted to be welcoming key workers to the building for the 2021 Paul Hamlyn Christmas Treat: a morning of interactive workshops and creative activities, followed by a gala performance of The Nutcracker.