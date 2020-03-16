Royal Court Theatre is Ceasing Rehearsals and Postponing Spring Work

Royal Court Theatre has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

We are in unprecedented times and have been listening to our colleagues and artists here and around the world.

The exponential escalation of this public health emergency, and its impact on people's lives and responsibilities, mean that the current conditions for The Royal Court Theatre's core mission - creating theatre and inviting the public in to share in it - no longer seem viable.

Therefore, in consultation with our staff, writers and current companies we have taken the difficult but ultimately inevitable decision to cease performances and rehearsals as of today. We will also be postponing our spring work during these difficult months. Over the coming weeks we will remodel the postponed work into our future programme. The organisation will therefore continue to function towards a renewed and confident future in spite of the many challenges ahead.

As a well-funded National Portfolio Organisation we acknowledge and welcome the support Arts Council England is providing to us but are concerned that many in the sector, both companies and individuals, will struggle to weather this crisis. We will do all we can to support and lobby for you.

We will be in touch with all ticket bookers over the coming days, please bear with us.





