Royal Court Theatre Announces Open Day This Month

For World Theatre Day 2022, The Royal Court Theatre will host an Open Day from 10am to 4pm on Saturday 26 March 2022 for the public to access areas in the building and special content for free.

Royal Court Theatre staff will be on hand around the building to support guests during their visit.

Experiences will include;

Costumes & Props

Costumes and props from past productions will be on display in a backstage dressing room.

Backstage Footage & Production Model Boxes

Footage from backstage operations and set design model boxes will be in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs.

Live Feed from Rehearsals

There will be a live video feed from the Jerwood Theatre Upstairs where rehearsals for upcoming production, For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, are underway.

Royal Court Theatre in Lego

A Lego model of the theatre created by previous Head of Lighting, Jack Williams, will be available to view.

Stand on the Iconic Royal Court Theatre Main Stage

Visitors can stand on the theatre's main stage and also view the auditorium from the fly floor, located directly over the stage.

Playwright's Podcasts

The Royal Court Theatre Playwright's Podcast will be available to listen to in the front of house areas of the building.

Samuel French Bookshop

Books and plays are available to view and purchase from the Samuel French Bookshop situated on the lower ground floor of the theatre. The Bookshop's friendly staff will be on hand to help.

Sustainable Spring Menu

The Bar & Kitchen staff will be on hand to discuss the sustainability efforts across the catering company. Visitors can view the new Spring menu and will be offered a complementary non-alcoholic drink and biscuits.

Information on the History of the Building & Organisation

Members of staff will be on hand to help visitors explore the building.

Tickets & Tours

The Box Office team will be on hand to tell visitors about Royal Court productions and backstage tours. They can show the seating plans for the two theatre spaces and help visitors identify what seats might be suitable for them.

Assisted Performances

Staff will be around the building to discuss the different performances on offer including captioned, audio-described and relaxed environment. Visitors will be able to view text on the caption boxes from the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs Circle level and hear audio description pre-show notes from previous productions, written and recorded by describers on behalf of VocalEyes.

There is no need to book this free event.

The Royal Court offers step-free access via lifts.

The nearest changing place isa??locateda??ata??Victoriaa??station.

A visual story is available on the Open Day event page on The Royal Court Theatre website and a quiet space will be available during the Open Day.

To see the event information see here: https://royalcourttheatre.com/whats-on/open-day-2022/