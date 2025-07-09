Roundhouse Reveals Resident Artists For 2025/26

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From trumpet-infused dream-pop to a physicist turned poet, 11 emerging artists from across the UK and beyond are set to join the Roundhouse’s prestigious Resident Artist programme, supported by Chilly’s.

Each year, the UK’s leading creative powerhouse welcomes a cohort of young artists aged 18-25, opening up its spaces and platforms to the next generation of creatives.

Musicians joining the 2025/26 Roundhouse Resident Artists are Emmeline, YAZ, Hana Amaya, TobitheFreak, lulu melons, and Carδamo. Spoken-word artists Thea and MyselfBlaize also join alongside poet and dancer Rosie Robertson and theatremakers Santi Tonauas Castro and Eliezer Gore.

United by a shared commitment to sustainability and youth empowerment, the Roundhouse Resident Artist programme is supported by Chilly’s, the UK-based brand known for its iconic reusable water bottles, cups and more. The Chilly’s team will collaborate with the Resident Artists on creative projects and performance opportunities over the next year.

During their time with the Roundhouse, the Resident Artists will receive unparalleled support in building sustainable creative careers. This includes bespoke creative mentoring, free access to studio and rehearsal space, networking opportunities with leading industry professionals and paid performance opportunities on iconic stages across the country, including the Roundhouse’s very own.

Members of the new cohort have previously been involved with the Roundhouse’s youth programmes, including using the Creative Studios Membership to hire rehearsal space, instruments and recording equipment. The incoming Resident Artists have also previously participated in the Roundhouse Poetry Slam, sat on the Roundhouse Youth Advisory Board and even performed in the Roundhouse’s Studio Theatre.

This year’s cohort joins a prestigious group of alumni which includes BAFTA-winning writer Jack Rooke (Channel 4’s Big Boys). Recent examples include 2023/24 Resident Artists Hohnen Ford, who recently toured as the opening act for FINNEAS, and Amy Gadiaga, who received a MOBO Award nomination for her debut album. 2024/25 Resident Artist Marla Kether played bass for Little Simz on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2024.

Jack Prideaux, Associate Creative Producer at the Roundhouse, said: “It’s brilliant to be welcoming this amazing group of artists to join the programme this year. The recruitment process is always a highlight of the year - discovering exciting new artists as well as continuing to support young creatives who have come through other Roundhouse programmes. I can’t wait to see what they achieve over the next year and into the future.”

Emmeline, incoming Roundhouse Resident Artist, said: “What has always struck me about the Roundhouse is their dedication to simultaneously developing so many aspects of young creativity. As someone whose work straddles speech, and song, and poetry, I was really keen to be part of a programme that understood the fundamental links between all these practises, and the inevitable act of juggling that being an early career artist in London asks of you. I'm really excited to work on my live show, and integrate all aspects of my creativity into my professional output, surrounded by an incredible, collective talent.”

Geo Aghinea, 2024/25 Roundhouse Resident Artist, said: “This programme has been not only transformative for me as an artist but also vital for my creative career growth. As well as masterclasses and free rehearsal spaces, it has brought me the opportunity of playing with Tom Odell, an experience that I would’ve only dreamed of years ago. Not too long after that, they platformed us music residents at The Great Escape, one of the biggest music showcases in the UK. I am very grateful for this opportunity and I would do it again if I could.”

Pavel Davison, Brand & Collaborations Manager at Chilly’s, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be supporting the Roundhouse’s Resident Artist programme which gives young creative artists the opportunity to grow in an evermore challenging environment. The range of genre-bending talents on display in this year’s cohort is a true testament to the creativity of the next generation of artists, as well as to the Roundhouse’s commitment to supporting the creative scene, and we are so excited to see what the next year brings for them.”