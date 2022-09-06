Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PROCESS sits within the context of Roundhouse's year-long theme of 'Liberation', which is underpinning their artistic programme.

Sep. 06, 2022  

Roundhouse Announces PROCESS Set For Next Month

From Friday 14 October to Monday 21 November, in collaboration with artists Katie Greenall, Krishna Istha, Sarah Hopfinger and DemiMa, the Roundhouse is exploring the processes of making, opening up conversations and being transparent about how artists can be supported by venues and producers.

Each artist or creative is at a different stage of developing a piece of work, idea or model and will be provided with the support and physical and financial resources to progress their project to the next stage. Alongside these artists, Roundhouse is commissioning a series of wrap-around-work that will include a producers retreat, workshops and a listening session.

PROCESS sits within the context of Roundhouse's year-long theme of 'Liberation', which is underpinning their artistic programme. Through consultations with artists and makers about what the word 'liberation' means to them, it became clear that the process of creating work with artists doesn't work for many and is far from liberating. The Roundhouse wants to address this.

"The models that we are familiar with as creatives and producers in the arts sector do not always serve the creatives at the centre of the work. There is a lot to balance; time, space, finances, audiences, artists, context, the list goes on. Alongside other venues, organisations, producers and freelancers, we've been asking ourselves: how do we challenge the processes we've become used to? With this question in mind, we've been exploring what artists actually need to develop the most innovative, creative and nourishing work, and how they can be sustained. We hope audiences and the creative community will join us and support our artists this autumn." Reena Kalsi, Producer, Roundhouse

For full details on the artists and their work, please see listings below.

Tickets for the series will go on sale on Wednesday 7 September at 10am

(Roundhouse members presale Tuesday 6 September, 10am).

https://www.roundhouse.org.uk/whats-on/2022/process/





