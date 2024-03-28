Rosie Holt Brings THAT'S POLITAINMENT! to Corn Exchange Newbury

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday 12 April Rosie Holt will head to the Corn Exchange Newbury with her brand-new show That's Politatainment! Fresh off the campaign trail of the Edinburgh Fringe, hysterical politics comedian, Rosie is now turning her attention to her constituents across the UK; she will tight-rope the thin line between politics and entertainment.

This character-driven show treads the fine line between politics and entertainment in today's public sphere. Political-satirist Rosie Holt explores current political trends audiences will too often recognise, as she brings some much-needed comic relief to them. She's at the top of her game and this is a show not to be missed.

MP Rosie Holt said, 'I am so excited to be going on tour again and reminding everyone why this government is great.'

Rosie Holt is an actor, comedian and satirist. She is best known for her popular satirical videos on Twitter with over 6.5 million views of her playing an MP skewering the political landscape. She is the winner of the Chortle Social Media Award 2022 and a nominee of the BPG Emerging Creators Award 2022 and Funny Women Content Creator Award 2022. The Times named her online work in its ‘10 Best Political Comedies' and her recent Edinburgh show Rosie Holt: The Woman's Hour sold out its entire run before the start of the fringe and then added a plethora of extra dates.

Other credits include Ashley Blaker 6.5 Children (Radio 4), The Russell Howard Hour (Sky Max), DMS Are Open (Radio 4), Please Use the Other Door (Radio 4), and the critically acclaimed two hander theatre show The Crown Live! (Seabright Productions), a parody of Netflix's The Crown. Rosie has shared stage with The Comedy Store Players (The Comedy Store), and also hosts the satirical podcast, NONCENSORED with comedian Eshaan Akbar and actor/improviser Brendan Murphy, which has been nominated for 2023's ARIA Comedy Award.

Rosie Holt: That's Politainment! will be at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Friday 12 April. Tickets £22.25 (including booking fees). Age guide 16+. To book or for more information visit cornexchangenew.com/event/rosie-holt-that-s-politainment or call the Box Office on 01635 522733.