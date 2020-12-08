Rose Theatre Reopens and Announces Spring 2021 Season

Rose Theatre reopened its doors to audiences last week following the end of the second national lockdown and has announced several upcoming shows for spring 2021.

The spring line-up includes the world premiere of The Seven Pomegranate Seeds by Colin Teevan, directed by Rose Associate Artist Melly Still. This show is the first Rose Original production that the theatre has been able to produce since the COVID-19 outbreak. It is an important milestone for the company as we come to the end of the most challenging year in the venue's history.

Rose Artistic Director Christopher Haydon said:

"Following what has been a very tough year for everyone, I am so pleased that we are able to push forward with our spring 2021 shows, particularly the staging of our first Rose Original production since December 2019. The whole team at the Rose have done extraordinary work bringing everything together in what has undoubtedly been the most challenging year in the theatre's history. It's an absolute pleasure to have Melly back working with the Rose on what promises to be a majestically exciting interpretation of Colin's beautiful script."

The COVID-19 secure spring line up also includes the rescheduled production of Woke by Apphia Campbell and Meredith Yarbrough for 8 - 10 February 2021. The Rose will welcome Tall Stories' enchanting adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's The Gruffalo's Child in the February half term, from 10 - 21 February.

For Easter 2021, the Rose will host two exciting family productions: the musical adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks' colourful farmyard adventure, What the Ladybird Heard from 2 - 11 April and Birmingham Stage Company's Horrible Histories: The Best of Barmy Britain, based on the popular Terry Deary books from 13 - 18 April.

Later this week the Rose will welcome socially-distanced audiences with Stick Man for the festive season, playing from 10 December to 3 January.

The Seven Pomegranate Seeds

4 - 27 March 2021

A Rose Original Production

From the creative team behind My Brilliant Friend (National Theatre transfer, 2019) and Captain Corelli's Mandolin (West End transfer, 2019), Rose Theatre presents the world premiere of Colin Teevan's The Seven Pomegranate Seeds.

Seven contemporary stories grounded in prominent, mythical origins.

Persephone, Hypsipyle, Medea, Alcestis, Phaedra, Creusa and Demeter: the women of Euripides' plays are reimagined as people of today in an unexpected fusion of celebrity, inappropriate desires, historical police investigations and missing children.

A severed maternal bond threads each story together, charting a journey through rage and redemption, towards a compelling conclusion.

Rose Associate Artist, Melly Still, returns to the Rose to direct and design Colin Teevan's haunting monologue cycle in this unflinching, witty production.

Sound Design by Jon Nicholls and Lighting Design by Malcolm Rippeth.

Casting to be announced soon.

Woke

8 - 10 February 2021

Written by Apphia Campbell and Meredith Yarbrough, this award-winning production is a new story about the 20th Century African American experience.

The play follows two women's fight for civil rights. One is notorious Black Panther Assata Shakur; the other, a present-day university student enrolling as the Ferguson riots begin.

Set against a powerful soundtrack of original music and traditional gospel and blues sung live, the two women challenge the American justice system, become criminalised through political activism, and ultimately are faced with the same choice: stay and fight, or flee?

Woke won the coveted Scotsman Fringe First Award for its premiere season, and was highly commended by the judges of the Amnesty Freedom of Expression Award.

Apphia Campbell is the creator of the hit-show Black is the Color of My Voice, which played to sold-out audiences in Shanghai, New York, the UK and at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The Gruffalo's Child

12 - 21 February 2021

The Gruffalo said that no Gruffalo should

Ever set foot in the deep dark wood. . .

Follow the Gruffalo's Child on her adventurous mission in Tall Stories' enchanting adaptation of the much-loved picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

One wild and windy night the Gruffalo's Child ignores her father's warnings about the Big Bad Mouse and tiptoes out into the deep dark wood. She follows snowy tracks and encounters mysterious creatures - but the Big Bad Mouse doesn't really exist... does he?

Let your imagination run wild with songs, laughs and scary fun for everyone aged 3 to 103.

What The Ladybird Heard

2 - 11 April 2021

Two crafty robbers, one tiny ladybird, and a whole farmyard of fun!

Hefty Hugh and Lanky Len have a cunning plan to steal the farmer's fine prize cow. But they reckon without the tiniest, quietest creature of all: the Ladybird has a plan of her own!

Join the woolly sheep, the hairy hog, the fat red hen and the dainty dog in this hit musical adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks' colourful farmyard adventure. Direct from the West End with live music, puppetry, plenty of audience participation and lots of laughs!

Horrible Histories: The Best Of Barmy Britain

13 -18 April 2021

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is dead! So it's time to prepare yourselves for this very special production of Horrible Histories live on stage!

Can you beat battling Boudicca? Would you be a martyr for the Magna Carta? Will you lose your heart or head to horrible Henry VIII? Will Parliament survive gunpowder Guy? Dare you stand and deliver to dastardly Dick Turpin? Escape the clutches of Burke and Hare and move to the groove with party Queen Victoria!

It's the horrible history of Britain with the nasty bits left in - to entertain the whole family this April!

