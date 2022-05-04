Rose Bruford College Welcomes ALRA Students To Continue Their Studies

Students from ALRA are back in the studio, as they resumed their training yesterday as Rose Bruford College students.

142 Students will be continuing their studies across a range of specialist studios in South West London as part of Rose Bruford College SW, and 120 will be taught in the same building as before as students of Rose Bruford College Wigan

Rose Bruford worked with the Office for Students (OfS) to support those affected by the closure on Monday 4 April of ALRA (The Academy of Live and Recorded Arts), allowing them to complete their studies with minimal disruption.

All students across undergraduate, postgraduate and foundation courses were offered a place to continue their course.

Over recent weeks the College has been working closely with organisations across the sector including St Mary's University, Arts University Bournemouth, the Department for Education, the Student Loans Company and the Dance and Drama Awards (DaDA) to ensure everything was in order to welcome the students back and to ensure that they can complete their training and assessments with a smooth transition.

Staff from Rose Bruford College have been on site at both locations to provide central leadership and operational support, and several online Q&A sessions have been delivered to ensure that students have clarity and certainty around the future of their training. Industry contacts have come forward to support in lots of practical ways, offering free or discounted training courses, rehearsal space and publicity

With courses already successfully being run in Brighton, Edinburgh and Belfast, Rose Bruford College are well placed to understand the learning and support needs of those based across different locations. Students based in Wigan and South West London will have access to a full suite of RBC study support and well-being services, alongside the specialist training delivered by experienced academics and practitioners to ensure they can meet their learning outcomes and deliver their productions as planned.

Principal of Rose Bruford College, Clarie Middleton said "It is wonderful to be able to welcome these students to our community of learners, offering them a secure way to complete their training after such an unsettling time, and we were encouraged to see the outpouring of support for them from across the industry. There have been many generous offers to help in so many ways, we look forward to seeing as many of you as possible at the upcoming productions which celebrate the hard work of this year's graduating cohort"