Rob Brydon Brings New Show To Parr Hall

An award-winning comedian will be taking to the road next year with an eight-piece band and a brand new show.

Rob Brydon will be touring the country next spring with his new show Songs & Stories and will be calling in at Warrington's Parr Hall in March.

This is the first time that the Welsh comedian has created a show that includes songs and music as well as his acclaimed wit and comedy.

With songs from Sondheim to Rodgers and Hammerstein, from Paul Simon to Tom Waits and almost everything in between, audiences can expect Rob's usual warmth and humour as well as some of his famed gallery of voices.

Aware that some people might be taken aback by what they might perceive as a change of tack, Rob said: "It will take some people by surprise. There are so many media outlets nowadays that some people might only know me from Gavin and Stacey or Would I Lie to You?.

"Those people often say to me, 'I didn't know you could sing', and yet I have sung a lot. I hope this show is a very pleasant surprise for audiences."

Rob Brydon's varied career began with the TV comedy shows Marion and Geoff and Human Remains in 2000, for which he won British Comedy Awards.

Since then his comedy credits have included A Small Summer Party, The Keith Barret Show, Directors Commentary, Supernova, Cruise Of The Gods, Black Books, I'm Alan Partridge, Little Britain, Live At The Apollo, Rob Brydon's Annually Retentive, QI, The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year, Have I Got News For You, Gavin and Stacey, Rob Brydon's Identity Crisis, Would I Lie To You and The Trip with Steve Coogan.

He has also appeared in the dramas Oliver Twist, Heroes and Villains: Napoleon, The Way We Live Now, Murder In Mind, Kenneth Tynan: In Praise of Hardcore, Marple and the films 24 Hour Party People, MirrorMask, A Cock and Bull Story and the film Swimming with Men.

In 2009 alongside Ruth Jones, Robin Gibb and Sir Tom Jones, Rob reached number one in the UK charts with the single Islands in The Stream, in aid of Comic Relief.

He also embarked on an 87-date tour of the UK with his stand up show, Rob Brydon Live which included a three week run in London's West End. He is currently on a sold-out tour with Lee Mack and David Mitchell.

Now, the much-loved comedian will be going solo once again as his fantastic new tour stops at Parr Hall on Thursday 19 March.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call Box Office on 01925 442345.





