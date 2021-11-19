Riverside Studios Secures Third Round Government Culture Recovery Fund Grant

Riverside Studios today announce it is to receive £600,000 from the third round of the Government's Culture Recovery Fund.

More than £100 million has been awarded to hundreds of cultural organisations across the country including Riverside Studios in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary announced today. This grant will allow Riverside Studios to continue to offer a full breadth of culture from their West London hub, from theatre, exhibitions, talks and workshops for all ages, bringing artists, audiences, and the community together to open minds and change lives through the collaborative nature of the arts.

The third round of funding will support organisations from all corners of the sector as they deal with ongoing reopening challenges, ensuring they can thrive in better times ahead.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said "Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they're from. Through unprecedented government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people."

Tony Lankester, Executive Director of Riverside Studios said "The ongoing support we've been receiving from the Culture Recovery Fund has been a vital lifeline for us. Like many organisations we've needed to galvanise as much support as we can from our audiences, patrons, and funds such as this. We know the value the arts has to the social and economic life of the country, and we look forward to playing our role and continuing to contribute to that as we emerge from this period of uncertainty."

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, said "This continued investment from the Government on an unprecedented scale means our theatres, galleries, music venues, museums and arts centres can carry on playing their part in bringing visitors back to our high streets, helping to drive economic growth, boosting community pride, and promoting good health. It's a massive vote of confidence in the role our cultural organisations play in helping us all to lead happier lives."