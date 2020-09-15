Riverside Studios Announces Screening of ROCKS and Live Q&A With Filmmakers

The screening takes place on Friday 18 September.

Riverside Studios today announces a screening of Sarah Gavron's critically acclaimed new feature film Rocks on 18 September, the day of its UK theatrical release, followed by a live Zoom Q&A with associate director Anu Henriques, producer Faye Ward and writers Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson.

The cast includes Kosar Ali (Sumaya), Bukky Bakray (Rocks), Tawheda Begum (Khadijah), Anastasia Dymitrow (Sabina), Shaneigha-Monik Greyson (Roshé), Afi Okaidja (Yawa), D'Angelous Osei Kissiedu (Emmanuel).

Reflecting on the joy, resilience and spirit of girlhood, Rocks follows teenager Rocks who fears that she and her little brother Emmanuel will be forced apart if anyone discovers they are living alone. With the help of her friends, she evades the authorities and navigates the most defining days of her life.

The film marks Sarah Gavron's third feature and a collaboration with an all-female creative team, including BAFTA-nominated producer Faye Ward. Like 2015's Suffragette and 2007's Brick Lane, the film reflects Gavron's desire to bring women's stories to the screen.

Tickets are available to book via the Riverside Studios website: www.riversidestudios.co.uk/book/cinema/rocks-filmmaker-qa

