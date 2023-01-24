Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ricky Tomlinson Returns to the Stage in Tour of Irish Annie's Musical Play

Irish Annie's will perform around the March St Patricks Day celebrations visiting St Helens Theatre Royal, Stockport Plaza, and more!

Jan. 24, 2023  

Actor and comedian, Ricky Tomlinson is to return to the stage in a new musical comedy that celebrates the best of Irish culture.

Irish Annie's will perform around the March St Patricks Day celebrations visiting St Helens Theatre Royal, Stockport Plaza, Epstein Theatre in Liverpool, City Varieties in Leeds, Stafford Gatehouse, Blackpool Grand, The Brindley in Runcorn and Mansfield Palace Theatre. Tickets are on sale and selling fast!

Irish Annie's is a celebration of Irish culture, from the music to the comedy, featuring the well-known live 6-piece band The Shenanigans. Meet landlady Annie and her regular madcap customers for a fun night out of comedy, music and mayhem, featuring original tracks written for the show by Asa Murphy, along with your all-time favourite Irish tunes including Galway Shawl, Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, Whiskey In The Jar, Danny Boy and many more. The evening promises to have the audience laughing, singing, and dancing the night away.

Ricky Tomlinson will perform as himself as a celebrity guest in the pub. Ricky is a much-loved actor and comedian living all his life in Liverpool, he is best known for his roles as Bobby Grant in Brookside, DCI Charlie Wise in Cracker and Jim Royle in The Royle Family, he also played the title character in the film Mike Bassett: England Manager. He is a very keen musician playing both the banjo and harmonica.

Ricky said "This show is a delight to be part of, with a wonderful cast of characters and beautiful original and classic Irish music. Come and enjoy the show, I guarantee you will have a ball".

Irish Annie's is co-produced by Bill Elms Productions (Judy & Liza, Jerry Springer The Opera, Swan Song, Something About Simon) and Asa Murphy Productions (Buddy Holly Lives, The Bobby Darin Story).

The show also stars Catherine Rice as Irish Annie, Asa Murphy as Seamus Murphy, Nathan Murphy as Porky the Postman, Sam Conlan as Noel Singen-Smithe and Pauline Donovan as Moira the Money Lender. Look out for very special guests at some of the venues too.

Producer Bill Elms commented: "Irish Annie's is the perfect show to bring out around St Patricks Day, it's a huge feel-good show filled with great comedy and live music, I am thrilled that we have such a fantastic cast including Ricky Tomlinson, Asa Murphy and Catherine Rice. The show premiered in Liverpool a few years ago and went down a storm, now it's even bigger and better than before."

Asa Murphy has created and co-produced the show. Asa has been a successful entertainer for 18 years. He has performed all over the world singing Big Band Swing music and my own self-penned songs. He has fulfilled many of his dreams as a performer selling out London's Ronnie Scott's, topping the bill at the famous Liverpool Empire, and cruising and singing on the most beautiful liners in the world. Asa also has a very popular BBC Radio show and has been on the airwaves for 10 years. In 2019 he turned his talents to writing stage musicals and has so far had three hit shows, Buddy Holly Lives, Mack The Knife and Irish Annie's along with two children's shows.

Writer and performer Asa Murphy added: "This show is a celebration of everything that makes Irish culture and the people of Ireland so special. Laughter, music, and the ability to make people face life's difficult obstacles through friendship. I am very proud that the show has been so well received with my family originating from Cork and Tralee and many still living in Ireland."

Tour Dates

THEATRE ROYAL, ST HELENS

Sunday 12 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.co.uk

STOCKPORT PLAZA

Friday 17 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.stockportplaza.co.uk

EPSTEIN THEATRE, LIVERPOOL

Saturday 18 March at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

Website: www.epsteintheatre.co.uk

CITY VARIETIES MUSIC HALL, LEEDS

Sunday 19 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

GATEHOUSE THEATRE, STAFFORD

Monday 20 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.gatehousetheatre.co.uk

BLACKPOOL GRAND THEATRE

Monday 27 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk

THE BRINDLEY, RUNCORN

Wednesday 29 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.thebrindley.org.uk

PALACE THEATRE, MANSFIELD

Thursday 30 March at 7.30pm

Website: www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk



Upcoming musical theatre composer and writer Jude Taylor (he/him), in collaboration with director Matt Powell (they/she/he) and Chromatic Creative, will launch their latest production of new musical comedy 'The Unconventionals' live at VAULT Festival from 14-19 February 2023, during LGBTQ+ history month.
Fresh from his appearance at the EFG London Jazz Festival, Sam Jewison celebrates the 125th birthday of George Gershwin at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.  
A searing exploration into sex positivity, online safety and intersectionality, Birds and Bees is an enthralling play by renowned writer Charlie Josephine (I, Joan, Shakespeare’s Globe). Having reached over 500 schools across the UK with online performances in 2020, Theatre Centre will present their spring tour of Birds and Bees, touring to Sheffield, Scarborough and Plymouth. Check out the rehearsal photos here!
The feeling of finally submitting that paper that you’ve worked all semester on, and closing all those tabs is SO rewarding when you can be proud of the work you put your name to. 

