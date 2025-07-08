Richie Anderson Will Make Panto Debut at De Montfort Hall in DICK WHITTINGTON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



De Montfort Hall has announced its line-up for this year’s magical pantomime adventure, Dick Whittington, as BBC Radio 2’s much-loved presenter Richie Anderson, TV personality, singer and musical theatre star Suzanne Shaw, CBeebies’ favourite Rebecca Keatley and award-winning beatboxer Hobbit will join the previously announced Jarred Christmas and Jack Ballard to bring festive joy to the Leicester stage.

Radio 2’s Richie Anderson will make his panto debut as Alderman Fitzwarren. One of the UK’s most recognisable voices, having been part of Zoe Ball’s breakfast show team for many years, Richie now hosts his own Sunday night show on Radio 2 and regularly covers for some of the station’s most popular programmes. He also keeps the nation updated with the travel every weekday afternoon. Richie is a familiar face from our screens too, having appeared in popular shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity MasterChef, and Celebrity Gogglebox, He’s also part of the BBC’s Eurovision family and a regular on The One Show. Richie says of his stage debut “I’m so excited to be doing my first ever panto at De Montfort Hall in Leicester! As a Midlands boy it had to be in this wonderful part of the world. I spent a lot of time here in 2023 for Radio 2 in the park so can’t wait to be back!”

Bringing a sprinkling of magic, Suzanne Shaw stars as Fairy Bowbells. Rising to fame with chart-topping pop group Hear’Say, Suzanne has since enjoyed a hugely successful career in theatre and television. From Emmerdale to Dancing on Ice and in West End leads in Chicago and The Rocky Horror Show, Suzanne is no stranger to the spotlight or to panto and says: “I love panto and couldn’t be happier to be joining this fabulous cast at De Montfort Hall. I have heard great things about the audiences and the venue and can’t wait to join everyone in the madness and mayhem! We are going to have a great time.”

CBeebies favourite Rebecca Keatley joins the cast as Alice Fitzwarren. The much-loved CBeebies star is best known for presenting in the CBeebies house, where she also fronts the hit show Let’s Play. Rebecca is no stranger to the stage, having starred in Bafta-winning CBeebies As You Like It at the Globe, as well as performing in countless pantos for CBeebies and Imagine. Rebecca spoke of her Leicester debut: “I'm thrilled to say that I'll be joining an incredible cast at the wonderful De Montfort Hall this year. I've fond memories of taking to the stage as the Snow Queen in Leicester in 2017, so it's great to be back but this time in a less icy role as I take on the part of Alice Fitzwarren. I'm so excited to be involved in what is set to be a truly magical show. Bring on the laughter, joy and wow factor, in my opinion there's no better way to spend the festive season.”

Award-winning beatboxer Hobbit will play the purr-fect sidekick, Tommy the Cat. Jack Hobbs aka Hobbit is a beatbox, multi-vocalist and two-time UK Loopstation Champion as well as being the voice of Juke on the Cartoon Network’s The Amazing World of Gumball. Beatboxing since 2003, he has performed on stages across the world, composed music for adverts and the stage, collaborated with multiple artists, orchestras, choirs, brands, and everything in between.

When Dick realises he is penniless, he sets out on a journey to London, where the streets are reportedly paved with gold. Of course, his trusty cat joins him for this epic journey. While in London, he’ll take on King Rat and his growing army, meet the Fitzwarrens, and have a legendary adventure!

Produced by award-winning theatre company Imagine Theatre, expect hilarious jokes, catchy songs, and panto joy for all the family! Join Richie, Suzanne, Rebecca, Jarred, Jack and Hobbit for the journey of a lifetime as they lead Dick Whittington down the M1 to become London’s Lord Mayor in this family pantomime adventure, guaranteed to be the cat’s pyjamas!