Richard Alston Dance Company Announces Farewell Tour

With this autumn tour called Final Edition the company will embark on its farewell tour across the UK, giving its loyal audiences a last chance to see a live performance by what is undoubtedly one of the world's best dance ensembles. The Richard Alston Dance Company will sadly cease to operate in April 2020.

Over the past 50 years, Sir Richard Alston has played a major role in the world of contemporary dance, developing a unique and distinct dance language and shaping the art form in this country. Determined to go out with colours flying, Richard Alston has put together a celebration of this company's unflagging creativity, a richly diverse mix of dance and music bringing some brand-new dances along with key works revived from the company's history.

Voices and Light Footsteps is the UK premiere of Alston's latest creation. The dance was inspired by the sensuously expressive vocal madrigals and instrumental sinfonias of Claudio Monteverdi, genius of the Italian Baroque.

A Far Cry is associate choreographer Martin Lawrance's newest creation set to the impassioned Introduction and Allegro of Edward Elgar, with costumes by Jeffrey Rogador and lighting by Zeynep Kepekli.

Mazur is a duet for two friends to the music of Chopin, whose Mazurkas are an intense outpouring of longing for his beloved homeland. Created in 2014 for two former company dancers, Mazur will be revived for the current company of dancers.

Brahms Hungarian, set to the hugely popular Brahms pieces played live by solo pianist Jason Ridgway, will culminate the evening. Created last year, this new dance proved a favourite with audiences and returns to be enjoyed one last time.

The Final Edition tour covers nine venues across the UK as well as a visit to the Dampfzentrale Bern in Switzerland, followed by an At Home Season at the company's London base The Place. Richard Alston's last work for his company, Shine On, co-commissioned by DanceEast and Snape Maltings and generously supported by the Tezmae Charitable Trust, will have its world premiere in Snape Maltings, Aldeburgh.

Photo by Chris Nash





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You