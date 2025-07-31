Rhiannon Chesterman, Noah Harrison, and Carly Joan Furlong Join THE PANTOMIME ADVENTURES OF PETER PAN at Mayflower Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre and Crossroads Pantomimes have announced additional casting for the 2025 Christmas production of The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan, running for three weeks only from Saturday 13 December 2025 to Sunday 4 January 2026.

Joining the previously announced Alexandra Burke as Captain Hook, Dr Ranj as The Magical Merman, and Max Fulham as Smee are Rhiannon Chesterman as Wendy Darling, Noah Harrison as Peter Pan, and Carly Joan Furlong as Tink.

Rhiannon Chesterman brings an impressive list of credits to the role of Wendy, having previously played the part at Birmingham Hippodrome and Lyric Theatre Belfast. Her extensive theatre work includes Scaramouche in We Will Rock You (Royal Caribbean), Sherrie in Rock of Ages (UK tour), Julia in The Wedding Singer (Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre), and Cinderella at both Richmond Theatre and Bristol Hippodrome. This autumn, she will star as Elizabeth Benning in Young Frankenstein at The Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester.

Noah Harrison, taking on the title role of Peter Pan, recently played Anthony Hope in Sweeney Todd at Opéra national du Rhin in Strasbourg and Giulio in Pretty Woman: The Musical, which played to sold-out Southampton audiences during its UK and Ireland tour. His other credits include 42nd Street (Théâtre du Châtelet), Pump Up the Volume (Turbine Theatre), and Grease at the Dominion Theatre in the West End.

Carly Joan Furlong will play Tink, having recently performed the role of Tinker Bell in Peter Pan at the Bristol Hippodrome. While training, she appeared as Flo Evans in Kipps: The Half A Sixpence Musical and Luisa Contini in Nine.

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan is produced by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world’s largest pantomime producer, and directed by Michael Harrison and the creative team behind recent Mayflower Christmas hits such as Jack and the Beanstalk. The 2025 production promises all the laughter, spectacle, special effects, and festive magic audiences have come to expect.

Tickets are available now via the Mayflower Theatre Box Office at 02380 711811 or online at mayflower.org.uk.