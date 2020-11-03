Reschedued Dates Announced For The World Premiere Of PSYCHODRAMA

Psychodrama will now run 21 - 31 January, 2021.

'Psychodrama', written and directed by Matt Wilkinson, performed by Emily Bruni ('Peep Show'), is a witty, gripping

revenge tale about an actress in her 40s under investigation for the murder of an auteur theatre director.

From her initial police interview, through the world of her flat, shop work, auditions, to landing - against all odds - the role of Marion Crane in the director's stage adaptation of Hitchcock's iconic film, 'Psycho', 'Psychodrama' is filled with smart takes on what it means to be middle-aged and female in an industry captivated by stardust and beauty.

A profound, all-consuming emotional journey, confronting obsession, loss and self worth, it is enhanced by a glorious soundscape by Gareth Fry (The Encounter, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Olivier, Tony, Drama Desk, Evening Standard multiple award winner) that includes references to Bernard Herrmann's stunning original 'Psycho' score alongside other eclectic musical influences from rock 'n' roll to Disney animation.

As Janet Leigh said about her own performance as Marion in Hitchcock's original film, "It's a grasp. A desperate grasp for life."

Writer/director Matt Wilkinson said: "'Psychodrama'is a trip into the world of acting in the context of a slasher whodunnit; all set against the backdrop of a stage adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's 'Psycho'. We have decided to stage it now as an act of optimism in the face of Covid, the cancellation of the Edinburgh Fringe and the closure of theatres. The pandemic has deepened relationships in our local community among friends, neighbours and shopkeepers so it makes so much sense to put on a show in our local Kentish Town even though there's no official theatre here! We're indebted to Hezi Yechiel and his team at Never Forever for all their support and for giving us the run of their fantastic new space, and in so doing

helping to kickstart a local community of performance artists in the future."

