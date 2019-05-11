Registration Is Now Open For Acts For Great Yorkshire Fringe New Comedian Of The Year 2019

Yokshire's most prestigious comedy competition is back for a fifth year and registration is now open for anyone who thinks they're funny enough to be crowned Great Yorkshire Fringe New Comedian of the Year 2019!

The GYF New Comedian of the Year is again on the lookout for the best up and coming comedians from Yorkshire and beyond.

The competition is open to any non-professional act who's been performing for five years or fewer and entries from character acts, musical acts, and sketch groups are also welcome.

The only restriction is that all contestants must stick to 5 minutes of original material or risk disqualification.

The winner wil receive £750, runner up £500, and 3rd placed £250. All finalists will automatically be entered in the Leicester Square

Theatre New Comedian of the Year Semi Finals in the West End with a grand final on December 17.

2018's Great Yorkshire Fringe New Comedian of the Year was won by Mark Grimshaw, closely followed by runner up Samuel Serrano with Charlie Hopkinson and Charlotte Brooke sharing 3rd place in a hotly contested final MC'd by Mick Ferry.

Heats and semi finals will be staged from 18 July - 26 July in the intimate Basement, beneath City Screen Cinema in the redeveloped Yorkshire Herald Press building, in the heart of York's main shopping quarter Coney Street. With the final on one of Yorkshire's biggest stages, the Grand Opera House, on Saturday 27 July.

Acts can register for the 2019 contest now at

www.greatyorkshirefringe.com/whats-on/new-comedian-of-the-year-2019/

The box office is now open for the heats, semi finals and final at www.greatyorkshirefringe.com

HEATS

Thursday 18 July at 6:00pm

Friday 19 July at 5:30pm

Saturday 20 July at 5:00pm

Sunday 21 July at 5:00pm

Monday 22 July at 5:30pm

Tuesday 23 July at 5:30pm

Wednesday 24 July at 5:30pm

SEMI FINALS

Thursday 25 July at 6.00pm

Friday 26 July at 5.30pm

THE FINAL

Saturday 27 July at 5.00pm - at the Grand Opera House

Tickets: Heats £7, Semi Finals £8.50, The Final £20.75, £17.75, £12.75

The Great Yorkshire Fringe 2019 will take place between the 18 and 28 July and will see the historic city of York's well known thoroughfare transformed into a vibrant and exciting central festival hub. To celebrate our 5th birthday we will be spreading out across the city into even more cultural venues with our eclectic mix of comedy, music, theatre, cabaret and family friendly fun.





