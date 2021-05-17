Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Confirms Full Casting and Creative Team For ROMEO & JULIET

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre have today confirmed full casting for Romeo and Juliet, which opens the 2021 season on Thursday 17 June. Joining the already announced Isabel Adomakoh Young (Juliet) and Joel MacCormack (Romeo), are Cavan Clarke (Mercutio), Emma Cunniffe (Nurse), Peter Hamilton Dyer (Friar Lawrence) and Michelle Fox (Tybalt).

Also confirmed are Aretha Ayeh (Benvolia), Ellie Beavan (Lady Capulet), Tom Claxton (Peter), Ryan Ellsworth (Lord Montague), Andrew French (Lord Capulet), Sarah Hoare (Gregora/Apothacary), Irvine Iqbal (Prince Escalus), Richard Leeming (Paris), Priyank Morjaria (Sampson), Louise Mai Newberry (Lady Montague), Shadee Yaghoubi (Abraham) and Marc Zayat (Balthasar).

Romeo and Juliet is created by Ciaran Bagnall (lighting designer), Christian Bravo* (creative team associate - sound), Stuart Burt (casting director), Naomi Dawson (designer), Catja Hamilton* (creative team associate - lighting), Barbara Houseman (season associate director/voice and text director), Fiona Kennedy* (creative team associate - voice), Ingrid Mackinnon (movement director), Kev McCurdy (fight director), Darcel Osei* (creative team associate - movement), Jon Pashley (associate director), Annelie Powell (casting director), Kimberley Sykes (director) and Giles Thomas (sound designer and composer).

* The Open Air Theatre is proud to launch its inaugural Creative Team Associates programme providing opportunities for artists early in their career to broaden their experience making large scale work and be supported and mentored by the season's lead creatives.

