Reading Rep Theatre Announces ALBY THE PENGUIN SAVES THE WORLD

Reading Rep Theatre today announces the return of Reading's favourite penguin Alby the Penguin Saves the World written and directed by Helen Eastman.

Victoria Jane plays the role of the Alby Puppeteer in a magical and meaningful adventure for kids aged 3-8 years old that follows the adventures of penguin Alby, whose home is melting away due to the climate crisis. The production opens on 7 April, with previews from 6 April, and runs until 18 April.

The company also announce Reading Rep Talks: Climate Activism in Reading. On Tuesday 22 March, young climate activists of Reading Savinu Hettiarachchi, Ishaan Moitra, Pravi Pratheepan and Akash Ramesh will be part of a panel that will dissect the themes of the production, with the aim to engage young people on global issues and discuss the role of young people and the community in combatting the global climate crisis.

The panel is hosted by Reading Rep Theatre, and chaired by Dr Holly Ayres, University of Reading postdoctoral research assistant on Polar climate, Sea ice, Southern Ocean.

The event is free and open to the public, tickets need to be booked via readingrep.com.