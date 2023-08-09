Re/action Festival Comes to Leicester On August Bank Holiday Weekend

On 26 and 27 August, the first-ever Re/action Festival explores Creativity for the Climate, focusing on people and communities coming together to create small changes that add up to make a big difference. With lots of free festival activities spread across Leicester's city centre, and a number of other events taking place in the city as well, the bank holiday weekend is looking lively in Leicester.

People will be able to explore the world of bees, watch an orchestra playing tunes on vegetables, see incredible mechanical creatures and even listen to the trees sing! Also featuring pop-up performances throughout the weekend, the festival will help us learn how to re/wind our environmental impact.

Elaine Doherty, Head of Programme and Engagement at the festival's producer Art Reach, told us more about the weekend: "We're thrilled to be working in partnership with Leicester City Council and De Montfort University on the brand-new Re/action Festival, as we use creativity to explore the climate crisis. Working with key partners in the city allows us to spread the message that small actions can make a big difference and also helps us to invite more people to come along to enjoy the free festival weekend."

Re/action Festival will also bring unusual characters and street theatre to the city and provide local people with unique opportunities to get back in touch with nature.

Deputy city mayor for climate, economy and culture Cllr Adam Clarke said: "I hope the Re/Action Festival will inspire us with new and creative ideas that will get us all thinking about the climate emergency and things we can do that will really make a difference.

"This two-day festival promises to put the environment at the heart of a fun - and free - family event that will make sure the school holidays end on a high."

Jubilee Square will host roaming performances and pop-up shows alongside nature-inspired creative activities such as yarn bombing, reclaimed material workshops, a clothes swap and upcycling workshops plus a programme of talks by Action Climate Leicester. The giant caretaker of our planet Gnomus, a huge puppet created by Puppets with Guts, will be exploring Leicester's High Street and Soft Touch Arts are offering 5 days of wrap-around festival activity at their very own Eco-Fest.

Sarah Thomson, Director of Engagement at De Montfort University, said:

"We're thrilled to join this innovative festival. De Montfort University is dedicated to fostering a sustainable future for Leicester. Through knowledge and skills, we empower individuals to bring about positive, lasting change. Re/action Festival will raise awareness about climate change and inspire our communities to make a difference, both locally and globally. Let's create a better world together!"

The Vegetable Orchestra from Vienna will perform at the festival on Saturday, playing a full concert on instruments created from vegetables, and audiences are invited to enjoy some delicious soup (not including their instruments) at the end of their show. On Sunday, local arts organisation Nupur Arts will host a performance parade featuring Gujarati folk dance, costumes and props, inspired by the recent Gujarati Heritage project 'Gujarat to Golden Mile'.

Peter Knott, Area Director of Arts Council England, said: "We're pleased to be supporting Art Reach as they launch their new Re/action Festival, an innovative project exploring issues around climate change through creativity this August bank holiday weekend.

Re/action Festival will allow audiences to explore vital issues while also expressing their own creativity and experiencing great culture. With a vibrant series of performances alongside activities that encourage sustainable actions, Art Reach is bringing both creativity and community spirit to Leicester."

People are also invited to join in a floating litter pick on the River Soar with the Canal and River Trust, and alongside the city's fabulous Open Streets event it looks like a fabulous weekend to spend in the city.

There are lots more free festival activities to explore at Leicester's first-ever Re/action Festival - you can find more information about the festival weekend on 26 and 27 August at www.reactionfestival.org.uk