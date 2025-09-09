Rambert School Partners With The Juilliard School and Studio Wayne McGregor in International Exchange

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Innovative dance training institution, Rambert School, has joined forces with New York based performing arts conservatoire, The Juilliard School, in a year-long collaboration that will see students from both institutions come together to exchange training methods and share in the creation of an original work by choreographer Sir Wayne McGregor, that will premiere in London in May 2026.

This follows on the heels of news announcing that the Royal College of Music is to validate Rambert Schools' degrees - a landmark partnership in the school's 100-year history. Both London based institutions will nurture the artistry of their students in collaborative, cross-artform projects that will challenge and inspire emerging talent, preparing them for the cutting-edge of the international performance industry.

These significant milestones are part of a longer-term plan for the School's evolution which, in recent years, has featured the rapid growth of ‘Rambert Grades' - an accessible student and teacher learning initiative that now spans over 40 countries. Rambert Grades, which were the brainchild of Rambert School Principal and Artistic Director, Amanda Britton and developed by the company and school, form a progressive Contemporary Dance training for all ages and feature new solos by eminent practitioners such as Sir Matthew Bourne and Hofesh Schechter.

Further to this, the school's international projects and auditions programme continues to gather pace with over 20,000 young people reached across countries as diverse as Hong Kong, Italy, Japan and Belgium in the last two years alone.

Amanda Britton, Principal and Artistic Director of Rambert School said: ‘We've arrived at a special moment in the school's history, in which all its activities, from high-quality vocational training to international partnerships and widening participation impact are growing in many directions. We are therefore building on this success to expand our international reach.'

Britton, who attended Rambert Academy before joining Ballet Rambert in 1984, is this year celebrating ten years with the school, which she joined as a faculty member in 2005, before promotion to Principal and Artistic Director in 2015.

Rambert School Patron Christopher Bruce said: ‘Over recent years it has been wonderful to witness the many exciting developments at the Rambert School under Amanda's leadership. The upcoming plans will widen the students' training and provide remarkable experience that will carry through into their future careers. What lucky students!'