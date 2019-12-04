Rachel Parris Announces New UK Tour For 2020

BAFTA Nominated comedian and star of BBC Two's The Mash Report, Rachel Parris will tour the UK in Spring 2020, with a brand-new show about big life changes, titled All Change Please. The tour includes three warm up dates at London's Soho Theatre before officially starting in Brighton on 24th April 2020 and concluding in Leeds at the City Varieties on 27th June 2020. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 6th December 2019 available via www.rachelparris.com.

Rachel, became a viral sensation when her performances on BBC Two's The Mash Report took television screens by storm. Rachel will perform stand up and songs about sudden love, the highs and lows of relationships, family, weddings, kids, going viral and the baffling state of play in society right now.

Award winning musical comedian, actor and improviser, Rachel has taken her solo shows to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Soho Theatre and on national tours to critical acclaim. She was awarded "Breakthrough Act" at the Edinburgh Television Festival 2018 and in 2019 Rachel was nominated for the BAFTA award for Best Entertainment Performance for her work on The Mash Report (BBC Two) which she recently gained global attention with her satirical segments, garnering over 100 million views. She is a founding member of smash hit Jane Austen inspired improvised comedy troupe, Austentatious, who have recently once again toured the UK and announced another residency in London's West End for 2020 they can also be heard on BBC Radio 4 this Christmas.

As a musical comedian, she has toured the UK extensively and been critically acclaimed for her live comedy shows, winning a Chortle Award in 2018 and she recently performed a musical comedy number on Harry Hill's Club Nite (Channel 4). She has performed on Live At The Apollo (BBC 2), Mock The Week (BBC 2), QI (BBC 2) and as an actor has appeared in The IT Crowd (Channel 4), Murder In Successville (BBC Three) and There She Goes (BBC 4). Rachel has also improvised in star-studded show There Will Be Cake, and guests with The Beau Zeaux, The Bishop, Monkey Toast, the Comedy Store Players and Whose Line Is It Anyway.

Tickets for Rachel Parris: All Change Please go on general sale on Friday 6th December via www.rachelparris.com

Tour Dates

03/02/20 LONDON, Soho Theatre www.sohotheatre.com

04/02/20 LONDON, Soho Theatre www.sohotheatre.com

05/02/20 LONDON, Soho Theatre www.sohotheatre.com

24/04/20 BRIGHTON, The Old Market www.theoldmarket.com

13/05/20 MILTON KEYNES, Stables www.stables.org

14/05/20 MANCHESTER, Dancehouse www.thedancehouse.co.uk

15/05/20 NEWPORT, The Riverfront www.newportlive.co.uk

17/05/20 BATH, The Bath Festival www.bathfestivals.org.uk

21/05/20 LIVERPOOL, Epstein www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk

22/05/20 GLASGOW, Oran Mor www.epsteinliverpool.co.uk

23/05/20 MIDDLESBROUGH, Town Hall Crypt www.middlesbroughtownhall.co.uk

28/05/20 NORWICH, Playhouse www.norwichplayhouse.co.uk

29/05/20 LINCOLN, Engine Shed www.engineshed.co.uk

30/05/20 OXFORD, Playhouse www.oxfordplayhouse.com

31/05/20 CANTERBURY, Gulbenkian www.thegulbenkian.co.uk

04/06/20 SOUTHEND, Palace www.southendtheatres.org.uk

05/06/20 SOUTHAMPTON, NST Theatres www.nstheatres.co.uk

06/06/20 MARGATE, Theatre Royal www.margate-live.com

11/06/20 EXETER, Northcott www.exeternorthcott.co.uk

12/06/20 READING, Arts Concert Hall www.whatsonreading.com

13/06/20 BRISTOL, Redgrave Theatre www.redgravetheatre.com

17/06/20 PETERBOROUGH, Key Theatre www.vivacity.org

18/06/20 CARDIFF, Glee www.glee.co.uk/cardiff

25/06/20 CAMBRIDGE, Corn Exchange www.cambridgelive.org.uk

26/06/20 LICHFIELD, Garrick Theatre www.lichfieldgarrick.com

27/06/20 LEEDS, City Varieties www.cityvarieties.co.uk





